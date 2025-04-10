LA Olympics 2028: Cricket to feature 6 teams in T20 format after 128 years

Read Full Article

Cricket is set to make its much-anticipated return to the Olympic Games after a staggering 128-year hiatus, with six teams set to compete for glory at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The announcement was officially confirmed by the LA28 organisers on Wednesday.

The sport, which last featured at the Olympics in the 1900 Paris Games, will be played in the popular T20 format. The 1900 edition saw a one-off, two-day match between Great Britain and France, now considered an unofficial Test.

Six teams to compete in men's and women's events

At LA 2028, cricket will feature both men's and women's tournaments, with six teams each. Every team will be allowed to name a 15-member squad, as 90 athlete quotas have been allocated per gender.

While the qualification criteria are yet to be finalised, it is expected that the United States will receive an automatic berth as the host nation. This would leave five spots open to be filled through the qualification process.

Also read: Will Trump's tariffs crash FIFA's $15 bn 2026 World Cup dream?

Cricket’s return marks a significant milestone for the sport’s global ambitions. The International Cricket Council (ICC), which comprises 12 full members including cricketing powerhouses like India, Australia, and England, also includes 94 associate member nations.

Cricket among 5 new sports at LA28

Cricket is among five new sports that will be introduced at the LA28 Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the inclusion of cricket in 2023, alongside baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash.

The addition of cricket to the Olympics is expected to draw massive global viewership, especially from countries where the sport enjoys immense popularity.

Latest Videos