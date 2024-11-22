IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH)

In a dramatic moment on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth, Rishabh Pant once again showcased his explosive batting skills with a stunning six that left the fans and opposition players in awe.

In a dramatic moment on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth, Rishabh Pant once again showcased his explosive batting skills with a stunning six that left the fans and opposition players in awe. During the 42nd over of the Indian innings, Pat Cummins bowled a full delivery, which Pant, in typical fashion, moved across the crease to scoop over deep backward square. The ball soared into the stands, and the crowd erupted in a frenzy of excitement.

The shot was described as 'Box Office' by commentator Harsha Bhogle and fans alike, highlighting Pant's ability to bring flair to the game in a tense situation. His audacious stroke came as India were struggling at 114/6, having been reduced to disarray earlier in the day after the top order failed to withstand the Australian seam attack.

Rishabh Pant's brilliant resistance came to an abrupt end in the 46th over as he was dismissed for 37 runs off 78 balls. Pat Cummins finally got the breakthrough, trapping Pant with a full delivery. Pant, looking to whip the ball away, got an edge that flew quickly to Steven Smith at second slip, who took a sharp catch. The dismissal came at a crucial time for India, as Pant had been one of the few batters showing any intent, with 3 fours and 1 six to his name. His departure left India at 114/7, as Cummins claimed his first wicket of the innings.

India will now hope for debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy to continue his stable batting display. At the time of Pant's dismissal, Nitish was at 27 runs from 49 balls.

Australian pacers dominate Perth Test's first session

Australia's pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood dominated the morning session, exploiting the extra bounce and seam movement from the Perth pitch. The Indian top order found it difficult to handle the Australian pacers, with India reeling at 51/4 by the lunch break.

KL Rahul (26) was the lone batter to show some resistance, playing with composure before his controversial dismissal just before lunch. On the other hand, young batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal struggled to counter the bounce, with both falling for ducks to disciplined deliveries from Hazlewood and Starc. Virat Kohli's indifferent form continued, as he was dismissed for just 5, caught off a short-pitched delivery from Hazlewood.

At the lunch interval, Rishabh Pant was holding fort with Dhruv Jurel at the crease. Despite the challenging conditions, Pant’s aggressive strokeplay, including his sensational six, was a rare bright spot in an otherwise difficult session for India.

