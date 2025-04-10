IPL 2025: Rayudu hits back at criticism over his biased commentary towards MS Dhoni

Read Full Article

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu faced a sharp criticism from the netizens for his biased commentary on the team’s stalwart MS Dhoni in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Rayudu was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad from 2018 to 2023 and won five IPL titles. He retired from all formats of the game after CSK’s record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023. During his stint at CSK, the 39-year-old played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, developed a close bond with the former skipper of the side. Ambati Rayudu is currently part of the commentary panel of Star Sports for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Also read: IPL 2025: Ex-CSK batter backs Rajat Patidar's RCB to end 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' wait; Here's why

Ambati Rayudu has been often criticized for his over appreciative tone for MS Dhoni whenever the CSK legend walked out to bat or play. This was evident during the Hindi commentary Chennai Super Kings’ last match against Punjab Kings, where Rayudu was hyping the entry of former CSK skipper during the hosts 220-run chase at Chepauk.

“It looks like Dhoni is carrying a sword; the sword will definitely work. Today Dhoni's sword will work.” the former CSK batter said during the commentary.

Ambati Rayudu responds to the criticism

Ambati Rayudu’s biased commentary towards Chennai Super Kings’ legend MS Dhoni drew a flak from the section of fans on social media. Many demanded the Star Sports to remove the former CSK batter from the commentary panel for his constant praise of Dhoni, claiming it disrupted the neutrality from a commentary.

However, Ambati Rayudu responded to the criticism over his biased commentary on Dhoni. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), he declared himself as a ‘Thala’ fan and stated that the criticism would not change his opinion. He urged the critics to refrain from Paid PR and donate the money to charity for the well-being of underprivileged people.

“I was a Thala’s fan. I am a Thala’s fan. I will always be a Thala’s fan.” the 39-year-old.

“No matter what anyone thinks or does. It will not make a one percent difference. So please stop spending money on paid pr and donate that to charity. A lot of underprivileged people can benefit.” he added.

Ambati Rayudu was one of the best batters for Chennai Super Kings during his stint with the franchise in the IPL, Rayudu played 90 matches in Yellow jersey and amassed 1932 runs, including a fifty and 8 fifties, at an average of 29.72 and a strike rate of 129.31. At the time of his retirement from the game, Rayudu was the fifth-highest run-getter for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Before playing for Chennai Super Kings, Ambati Rayudu plied his trade for Mumbai Indians and aggregated 2416 runs, including 14 fifties, at an average of 27.14 in 114 matches.

How has MS Dhoni performed in IPL 2025?

MS Dhoni is likely playing his last IPL season after being retained by the CSK franchise for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player, as he retired from international cricket more than five years ago. However, Dhoni’s on-field impact on CSK seemed to have diminished, given that he is no longer able to pull off his finishing brilliance that once defined him.

MS Dhoni has often walked out to bat with much applause and reception from the crowd, but the aura of invincibility that once accompanied his presence at the crease seemed to be waning. Dhoni has been batting lower-order of the batting lineup due to knee issues, as revealed by head coach Stephen Fleming, but was not able to make an impact. He also received criticism for his inconsistent batting position.

During the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he walked in to bat after Chennai Super Kings were reduced to 99/7 and required 98 off 28 balls to chase down the 197-run target set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He played an unbeaten cameo knock of 30 off 16 balls, but it was not enough as CSK lost the match by 50 runs.

In IPL 2025, Dhoni aggregated 103 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 153.73 in five matches.

Also read: IPL 2025: Is the fading of MS Dhoni's finishing magic hurting CSK's batting line-up?

Latest Videos