Sehwag under fire for remarks on Jat community during KKR vs LSG clash (WATCH)

Former India opener turned cricket commentator Virender Sehwag jokingly made comments on the Jat community during the IPL 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 8.

Sehwag is part of the commentary panel of official broadcaster, Star Sports for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The 46-year-old was doing Haryanvi commentary for the recently concluded match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. During the commentary, Virender Sehwag made his remarks on the Jat community across India. He stated that Jat communities of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan are different, but they are not very smart.

“Jats from UP are different, those from Haryana are different, and those from Rajasthan are different; there's a difference in their language too, but they are all Jats ,but when it comes to intelligence, all are slow," Sehwag remarked during the commentary.

WATCH: Sehwag’s comments on Jat community

The video of Virender Sehwag making his comments on the Jat community went viral on social media and sparked massive controversy, with netizens and fans slamming the former Team India opener for his distasteful comments on the Jat community. Many demanded an apology from Sehwag for stereotyping and making insensitive remarks during the live broadcast. While others defended him, stating that he did not mean to demean the Jat community.

A fan wrote, “Jats need to unite against Sehwag for insulting them and hurting their community's sentiments. I want to see FIRs, demands for apology, calls for boycott of his businesses and brands he endorses. C'mon hurry up Jats.. Or are you 'paidal' as he claims?”

“The current batch of Hindi-belt commentators, especially the 2000s-era cricketers, have turned commentary into a complete joke. All of them need to be sacked immediately..” another fan wrote on X.

“Calm down people he didn't mean as an insult. He said they are simple innocent people.” Another X user wrote.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Sehwag’s comments

It has to be noted that Virender Sehwag is himself from the Jat community of Haryana, which has led some to interpret his remarks as self-deprecating humor rather than a deliberate insult. Sehwag was one of the few players from the Jat community to have played for India at international level. Others were Yuzvendra Chahal, Joginder Sharma, Ajay Jadeja, Mohit Sharma, and to name a few.

Sehwag was one of the best opening batsmen the cricketing world has ever seen. The right-handed batter was known for his aggressive strokeplay and took on even the best bowling attacks in the world with fearless intent. In 363 matches for India, Virender Sehwag amassed 16892 runs, including 38 centuries and 70 fifties, at an average of 40.60. He was the first and the only Indian player till date to score a Test triple century. He achieved the feat twice in the longest format of the game.

Virender Sehwag too played in the Indian Premier League, where he plied his trade for his home franchise Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and aggregated 2728 runs, including two centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 27.55 in 104 matches.

