MCC, Victoria Government in discussions to host India-Pakistan Test post ICC T20 World Cup 2022 success

India and Pakistan clashed in front of a sold-out crowd at the MCG during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in October. Meanwhile, following the success, MCC and Victoria Government are discussing hosting an Indo-Pak Test.

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has voiced its interest in hosting a Test between arch-rivals India and Pakistan following the thriving organisation of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 encounter between the two back in October. MCC, which owns the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), along with the Victoria government, has lately asked Cricket Australia (CA) about the possibility of hosting a high-profile Test match between the two. MCC CEO Stuart Fox has disclosed his willingness to host the Test after the immense success of the T20WC meeting between the two, which over 90,000 spectators attended.

"Absolutely. Three [Tests] in a row would be lovely at the MCG. You'd fill it every time. We have asked. We've taken that up with Cricket Australia. I know the [Victoria] government has as well. Again, it isn't elementary amongst a busy schedule. So, that's probably the more significant challenge," Fox said on SEN Radio.

"Wouldn't it be great that it wasn't just Australia-centric and Victoria-centric, that we're catering for all the countries and filling the stadium all the time? So, we have asked," added Fox. He said it is up to CA now to follow the subject up with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Hopefully, Cricket Australia will keep taking it up with the ICC and pushing for it. When you see some of the stadiums around the world unoccupied, I think it would be much better to have a full house and that atmosphere and celebrate the game with full houses," Fox continued.

The previous occasion when India-Pakistan contested a bilateral Test match was way back in 2007. Since then, both have only met each other in either ICC or Asian Cricket Council (ACC) competitions. Pakistan is prepared to compete in the Boxing Day Test versus Australia at the MCG in 2023, which would be a three-Test series in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, while Fox is hopeful for a packed crowd in that game, which would be identical to their T20WC meet.

