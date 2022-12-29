BAN vs IND 2022-23: 'Told Unadkat that he could lift this trophy because of his Ranji success' - Ashwin

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat's dream comeback in India's recent Test series triumph against Bangladesh has shown that performance at the domestic level should be noticed, said ace veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. Left-arm pacer Unadkat played his first and only Test when now head coach Rahul Dravid was his teammate way back in 2010, and since then, he went out of the selectors' radar. The 31-year-old, however, made a comeback after 12 years when he played in the second Test against Bangladesh, producing a satisfactory performance in India's three-wicket win in the Dhaka Test.

"He [Unadkat] posed with the trophy, and I told him you could lift this trophy because of the other trophy [Ranji Trophy] that you lifted. You completely deserve it for all that you have done for Saurashtra cricket," Ashwin said on his Tamil YouTube Channel in a Kutty Story segment.

Having led Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy title in 2020 with 67 wickets, he was again at the forefront of their Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers triumph this season, which paved his way for a Test comeback. "He bowled like an experienced pro, and it is not easy. Everyone will have white ball memory of how well he didn't bowl for Rajasthan. But, go and see his red ball numbers," Ashwin said.

Unadkat claimed three wickets in the Dhaka Test. "He has been a torchbearer of Saurashtra cricket. If Saurashtra is a powerhouse in domestic cricket, it is because of Jaydev. He was not out in the first and second innings. I felt he would not be out and hit winning runs," added Ashwin.

After the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Twenty20 (T20) tournament has become a constant feeder for Team India. Still, Ashwin said India's domestic tournaments, such as Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, have been the natural platform for Indian talents. "In India, if there is a hot selling topic, everyone will have a say. They forget other people's struggles. But how well did Unadkat bowl in this Test match? It's not easy, guys," he reckoned.

"We should take a closer look at our domestic cricket. IPL is changing lives, and it takes centre stage as its bread and butter. They are showing their ability in IPL and getting recognition with Test and ODI call-ups. But 70 to 80 per cent of people playing cricket in India are smashing doors with performances in Ranji Trophy," Ashwin continued.

Ashwin cited examples of other domestic stalwarts like Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhimanyu Easwaran. "I can give you many examples. Unadkat, Saurabh Kumar. He plays for UP. He contracts with Kings XI [Punjab Kings] but consistently gets wickets in First-Class cricket," he mentioned.

"Shahbaz Nadeem got his opportunity too. You know Yashasvi Jaiswal through IPL. But he has scored 1500 runs in 14 or 15 first-class games. Sarfaraz Khan of Mumbai will immediately say he has yet to score runs in India A, but a First-Class cricketer has to perform at every level to get selected," noted Ashwin.

"Ranji, Duleep, Irani and India A, and if you fail at one level, you will be criticised. Just because in IPL they perform in front of our eyes, we recognise them, but we fail to recognise the hard work of other cricketers. Abhimanyu Easwaran, he scores quality hundreds at Eden Gardens every year, and it's not easy," Ashwin concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)