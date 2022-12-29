Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav taken aback after being handed vice-captaincy duties

    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

    IND vs SL 2022-23: As India prepares to host Sri Lanka in limited-overs contests next month, Suryakumar Yadav has been handed the team's vice-captaincy duties. However, he has been taken aback by it.

    Image credit: Getty

    On Wednesday, India's Twenty20 (T20) batting sensation, Suryakumar Kumar, said his elevation to the post of vice-captain of the national side seems like a dream, and he would continue to play his natural game without being burdened by the added responsibility. Indian selectors made significant changes in the national white-ball set-up by giving the T20I captaincy reins to Hardik Pandya and appointing Suryakumar as his deputy for the series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Mumbai on January 3 next year. Senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul did not find a place in the squad for the series.

    Image credit: Getty

    "It [vice-captaincy] was not expected. I can only say it's a reward for how I [have] played this year. It feels good, and I'm looking forward to it," Surya told reporters after day two of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Mumbai. Surya's first reaction after his father forwarded him the team list was disbelief.

    ALSO READ: ICC WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2023 - SHIKHA PANDEY RETURNS; HARMANPREET KAUR TO LEAD

    Image credit: Getty

    "I came to know from my dad, who is always active on social media. He forwarded me the list and sent me a short message -- 'not to take any pressure and enjoy your batting'. I closed my eyes for a moment and asked myself, 'is this a dream?' It's a great feeling," Surya added.

    Image credit: Getty

    On whether the added responsibility will put him under pressure, Surya said, "I always had responsibility and stress. I always enjoy my game and [do] not carry any extra baggage. It's simple. I keep [leaving] all my thinking at the team hotel and the nets. I go out there to enjoy my game whenever I'm batting."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan Cricket Board PCB may sue Ramiz Raja for his outburst-ayh

    Pakistan Cricket Board may sue Ramiz Raja for his outburst

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23: Mohammed Siraj baggage misplaced during return from Dhaka; fans slam airline-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Mohammed Siraj's baggage misplaced during return from Dhaka; fans slam airline

    CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again-ayh

    CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: BCCI phasing out Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from T20I?-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: BCCI 'phasing out' Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from T20I?

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23, Boxing Day/MCG/2nd Test: Fresh Spidercam debate sparks after Anrich Nortje gets hit by it-ayh

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, Boxing Day Test: Fresh 'Spidercam' debate sparks after Anrich Nortje gets hit by it

    Recent Stories

    Tunisha Sharma's uncle reveals that actress 'started wearing hijab' after meeting Sheezan Khan RBA

    Tunisha Sharma's uncle reveals that actress 'started wearing hijab' after meeting Sheezan Khan

    Maharashtra BJP MLAs ask state govt to bring law against 'love jihad', religious conversion AJR

    Maharashtra BJP MLAs ask state govt to bring law against 'love jihad', religious conversion

    Did Chiranjeevi flirt with Urvashi Rautela? Megastar says My hand got stuck because RBA

    Did Chiranjeevi flirt with Urvashi Rautela? Megastar says, 'My hand got stuck because…'

    ICC Women T20 World Cup 2023: Shikha Pandey returns; Harmanpreet Kaur to lead-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Shikha Pandey returns; Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

    NIA raids multiple locations linked to PFI in Kerala

    Mega NIA crackdown on banned PFI, raids at 56 locations in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon