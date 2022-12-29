IND vs SL 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav taken aback after being handed vice-captaincy duties

IND vs SL 2022-23: As India prepares to host Sri Lanka in limited-overs contests next month, Suryakumar Yadav has been handed the team's vice-captaincy duties. However, he has been taken aback by it.

Image credit: Getty

On Wednesday, India's Twenty20 (T20) batting sensation, Suryakumar Kumar, said his elevation to the post of vice-captain of the national side seems like a dream, and he would continue to play his natural game without being burdened by the added responsibility. Indian selectors made significant changes in the national white-ball set-up by giving the T20I captaincy reins to Hardik Pandya and appointing Suryakumar as his deputy for the series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Mumbai on January 3 next year. Senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul did not find a place in the squad for the series.

Image credit: Getty

"It [vice-captaincy] was not expected. I can only say it's a reward for how I [have] played this year. It feels good, and I'm looking forward to it," Surya told reporters after day two of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Mumbai. Surya's first reaction after his father forwarded him the team list was disbelief. ALSO READ: ICC WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2023 - SHIKHA PANDEY RETURNS; HARMANPREET KAUR TO LEAD

Image credit: Getty

"I came to know from my dad, who is always active on social media. He forwarded me the list and sent me a short message -- 'not to take any pressure and enjoy your batting'. I closed my eyes for a moment and asked myself, 'is this a dream?' It's a great feeling," Surya added.

Image credit: Getty