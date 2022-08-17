ICC Men's FTP: India-Australia to lock horns in 5-Test series for 2023-25 and 2025-27 WTC

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The men's FTP until 2027 has been announced by the ICC. India will play Australia twice in a five-Test series for the ICC World Test Championship in the 2023-25 and 2025-27 cycle. Check out the full FTP here.

    It's good news for cricketing folks as the International Cricket Council announced the men's Future Tour Program (FTP) on Wednesday until 2027. Although domestic Twenty20 (T20) leagues are on the rise, it has not affected the international calendar. As far as Team India is concerned, it has an action-packed calendar against all the top cricketing nations throughout the FTP, mainly involving the full members. Notably, it is all set to play Australia in a five-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy twice during the 2023-25 and 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycles. While the upcoming BG Trophy in February next year will consist of four Tests, it will begin with India touring Australia in 2024-25 and the other in 2026-27.

    As for the new FTP until 2027, starting with the Zimbabwe tour on Thursday, India will be playing 45 Tests, 63 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 91 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Also, there is an unofficial window in the FTP between April and June for the Indian Premier League (IPL), while there would also be ICC tournaments and the ACC Asia Cup.

    Following the FTP announcement, ICC General Manager Wasim Khan said in a release, "I'd like to thank our Members for the effort that has gone into creating this FTP for the next four years. We are fortunate to have three vibrant game formats: an outstanding programme of ICC global events and strong bilateral and domestic cricket. This FTP is designed to allow all cricket to flourish."

    Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah stated in the release, "I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all my colleagues at the CEC for the historic Women's FTP – the first of its kind and the continued spirit of partnership to conclude the Men's FTP which provides certainty to all the members to develop their cricketing eco-systems as well as commercial programmes around their calendars."

    View the full ICC FTP until 2027 here.

