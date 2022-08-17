Dinesh Karthik on Ravi Shastri: 'His tolerance was very little for failures'

Ravi Shastri had a successful stint as Team India head coach before being replaced by Rahul Dravid. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik has revealed that the former coach possessed a " low tolerance" policy for failure.

Image credit: PTI

Team India had a successful stint under former head coach Ravi Shastri, as India climbed atop the rankings across formats. Although it failed to win any International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament under him, many new Indian faces debuted and flourished under him, as he paved the way for a new breed of Indian talents, effectively creating two Indian senior sides. However, after four years of a successful stint, he decided against continuing and left the role for now-head coach Rahul Dravid. Meanwhile, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has revealed that Shastri had "a very low tolerance" policy for players failing to perform.

Image credit: Getty

While talking on a Cricbuzz docuseries, Karthik quoted, "He [Shastri] had a very low tolerance for somebody who wouldn't bat at a certain pace he did not like or someone who was doing very differently in the nets and the match. He would go and bat differently. He would not be very appreciative of that. Shastri knew exactly what he wanted from the team and how it was played, but his tolerance was very little for failures. He always used to push people to do very well." ALSO READ: CSA T20 League - Will MS Dhoni mentor Johannesburg Super Kings? Raieev Shukla clarifies

Image credit: Getty