Dinesh Karthik on Ravi Shastri: 'His tolerance was very little for failures'

    First Published Aug 17, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

    Ravi Shastri had a successful stint as Team India head coach before being replaced by Rahul Dravid. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik has revealed that the former coach possessed a " low tolerance" policy for failure.

    Team India had a successful stint under former head coach Ravi Shastri, as India climbed atop the rankings across formats. Although it failed to win any International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament under him, many new Indian faces debuted and flourished under him, as he paved the way for a new breed of Indian talents, effectively creating two Indian senior sides. However, after four years of a successful stint, he decided against continuing and left the role for now-head coach Rahul Dravid. Meanwhile, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has revealed that Shastri had "a very low tolerance" policy for players failing to perform.

    While talking on a Cricbuzz docuseries, Karthik quoted, "He [Shastri] had a very low tolerance for somebody who wouldn't bat at a certain pace he did not like or someone who was doing very differently in the nets and the match. He would go and bat differently. He would not be very appreciative of that. Shastri knew exactly what he wanted from the team and how it was played, but his tolerance was very little for failures. He always used to push people to do very well."

    "I think Shastri the player was somebody who was probably not as talented but fulfilled his talent as a coach. He did much better than what he was expected to do. As a coach, he was a larger-than-life person. He was somebody who pushed players to try and achieve special things," concluded Karthik.

