  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government

    First Published Nov 18, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Pakistan will be hosting the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, its first ICC event since 1996. However, India's participation is under the cloud, as the Indian government is likely to take the call.

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government-ayh

    It was welcome news for Pakistan after the International Cricket Council (ICC) handed the nation the hosting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. As a result, the country would host an ICC event since the 1996 World Cup for the first time. However, just a day after, India's participation in the tournament was put under the cloud.

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government-ayh

    As per ESPNCricinfo, former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the current Indian Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur, has stated that the Indian government would be monitoring the situation in Pakistan at the time before taking the final call. He clarified that when it comes to global competitions, several factors are taken into account.

     

    ALSO READ: ICC 2024-2031 tournaments announced - India to host 3 events, Pakistan to stage 2025 Champions Trophy

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government-ayh

    At the same time, security happens to be the main challenge in Pakistan, which is why many teams have pulled out in the past. None of the Indian sides has travelled to Pakistan since the Asia Cup 2008. The two teams last had a bilateral tour in 2005-05, when India travelled to Pakistan for three Tests and five One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government-ayh

    Although Pakistan toured back in 2007-08, the diplomatic relations between the two countries have been strained ever since, following the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks. Pakistan toured India in 2012-13 for a couple of limited-overs series, but things again worsened between the two. They only meet in ICC competitions and the Asia Cup.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Rohit Sharma-Suryakumar Yadav, match report, result, winner-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma-Suryakumar Yadav show hands India 5-wicket win and 1-0 lead

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 schedule: India placed alongside Ireland, South Africa, Uganda in Group B-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India placed alongside Ireland, South Africa, Uganda in Group B

    Despite India's disastrous T20 World Cup stint, KL Rahul-Virat Kohli retain 6th, 7th spot in ICC T20I rankings-ayh

    Despite India's disastrous T20 World Cup stint, KL Rahul-Virat Kohli retain 6th, 7th spot in ICC T20I rankings

    Future of Afghanistan cricket hangs in balance as ICC appoints working group to delve into matters-ayh

    Future of Afghanistan cricket hangs in balance as ICC appoints working group to delve into matters

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: After skipper Kane Williamson, now Kyle Jamieson opts out of T20Is-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: After skipper Kane Williamson, now Kyle Jamieson opts out of T20Is

    Recent Stories

    From newly weds Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan; celebs spotted here SCJ

    From newly weds Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan; celebs spotted here

    Smriti Irani looks unrecognisable in recent post, check it out SCJ

    Smriti Irani looks unrecognisable in recent post, check it out

    Jalebi actress Digangana Suryavanshi looks stunning in her latest shoot! drb

    Jalebi actress Digangana Suryavanshi looks stunning in her latest shoot!

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Twitter expresses relief as India goes up 1-0 with 5-wicket win-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 1st T20I: Twitter expresses relief as India goes up 1-0 with 5-wicket win

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Afsana Khan enter home after eviction? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Afsana Khan enter home after eviction? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon