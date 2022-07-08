Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sourav Ganguly turns 50: 5 unforgettable moments from his illustrious career

    A pioneer of leadership in India, former Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly turns 50 today. Here’s looking at five unforgettable moments from his incredible career.

    When it comes to one of the most iconic Indian skippers of all time, Sourav Ganguly is one such name that ought to strike one’s mind. Having led the side in Tests and One-Day International (ODI), Ganguly opened the doors for many young-generation cricketers, including the legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Besides, he inspired most rookie Indians, and he has a pivotal role in making India a cricket powerhouse in the world today. From leading India to one of the most unlikely wins to his celebration at the end of the 2002 Natwest Series, here’s looking at five of Sourav Ganguly’s iconic moments.

    Dream Debut series, 1996
    Ganguly started his career with a flyer. The then 24-year-old would pick two top-order wickets in England’s first innings. On debut, Ganguly batted at number three and was brilliant. At the Home of Cricket [Lord’s], Ganguly set the record for most runs in debut innings, scoring 131 runs before being dismissed.

    Ganguly ended the Test match with another wicket in England’s second innings as he dismissed the in-form Jack Russell. The game would end in a draw. Ganguly would score another century in the next match and take three wickets in England’s only innings as India drew the game and lost the series 1-0. Despite playing only two of the three matches, Ganguly was awarded the Man of the Series. 

    Improbable win vs Australia, 2001
    Australia was on the back of a 16-Test winning streak when it played India in the second test of the 2001 series. It looked like that would become 17 when Australia had a 274-run lead. Unlike most other leaders, Ganguly didn’t crumble. The rest, as they say, is history.

    India would score 657 runs before declaring and bowling out Australia. It would proceed to defeat the Mighty Aussies in the series. A move Ganguly made before this series was his insistence on selecting off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. The move paid off massively as Bhaji took 32 wickets in the three-match series as India would win 2-1. 

    Natwest Series Final, 2002
    Chasing a Mammoth Total of 326 in the Natwest Series Final, India needed a brisk opening partnership to start its innings. The team did thanks to a 106-run partnership in just 87 balls between Ganguly and Sehwag, which included a quick-fire 60 off 43 from Captain Ganguly.

    However, this game would be the most known for Ganguly’s celebration following India’s win. Ganguly took off his shirt in public and brandished it in the air to celebrate India’s winning the match. He was later strongly condemned for tarnishing the “gentleman’s game” image of cricket and disrespecting Lord’s protocol. Ganguly said that he was only mimicking an act performed by the British all-rounder Andrew Flintoff during a tour of India.

    Century and Man of the Match in 2003 World Cup Semi-Final
    India had a chance of making its first world cup final since 1983 when it faced off against Kenya in the 2003 ICC World Cup Semi-Final. Ganguly played a captain’s knock of 111 not out off 114 balls to win the Man of the Match award and lead India to its first World Cup final in 20 years.

    Final International Century vs Australia, 2008
    Ganguly announced that India’s 2008 Test series against Australia would be his final International series. After a draw in the first match, Ganguly would top-score India’s batting lineup in the first innings of the second test with a magnificent century. His knock included a 109-run partnership between himself and new captain MS Dhoni. India would score 469 runs in the first innings and eventually win the match by 320 runs. Ganguly would score 85 runs in his final Test match in another win as India won the four-match Test series 2-0.

