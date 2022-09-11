Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ENG vs SA 2022: 'We know how much The Queen loved the sport' - Ben Stokes

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    The third Test between England and South Africa saw Day 3 being played at The Oval on Saturday, while Day 2 was called off due to The Queen's demise. Ben Stokes conceded that Queen Elizabeth II was a huge fan of cricket.

    Image credit: Getty

    Great Britain continues to mourn the demise of its longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at 96. Her son King Charles has taken over the reign as the new King of Great Britain. Meanwhile, to pay homage to her legacy, most of the sporting events in England were postponed, including the English Premier League (EPL) and the ongoing third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval. While Day 2 was cancelled on Friday, Day 3 took place the following days amid sorrow. In the meantime, English Test skipper Ben Stokes admitted that The Queen was fond of the sport.

    Image credit: Getty

    After stumps on Day 3, Stokes told Sky Sports, "It has been unfortunate news for the nation and the world. She dedicated her life to the nation, which is something we can take incredible inspiration from. We were [are] honoured to be able to walk out in memory of The Queen. We know how much she loved the sport. The show must go on. Sport is something that brings people together. She will be proud that we're walking out in her honour."

    ALSO WATCH: UFC 279 - Fans boo The Queen's tribute ahead of Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson clash

    Image credit: Getty

    Her Majesty's life was also celebrated by England's senior pacer Stuart Broad, who said, "It was incredible actually. It was amazing to be a part of it. To walk down those stairs, every player commented on how special it was to walk down: You could hear a pin drop. The respect shown by everyone in the stadium was incredible."

    Image credit: Getty

    "To be able to sing the national anthem, with a full house, just about to represent your country was brilliant. I feel delighted with whoever decided to put this game on; it felt like almost a celebration of the Queen's life. It felt good to be out there representing the badge like we today," concluded Broad.

    ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth II passes away - India's national flag fly at half-mast in all govt buildings

    Image credit: Getty

    As for the Test, being invited to bat first, South Africa was shot out for 118, with pacers Ollie Robinson and Broad bagging five and four wickets each. As for England, it is 154/7, with Ollie Pope (67) being the top scorer so far. The lost playtime of Day 2 would not be adjusted with an extension of an additional day, as the Proteas intend on leaving for India on time.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eng vs SA Oval Test Goosebumps England cricketers singing first televised rendition of 'God Save the King' goes viral snt

    'Goosebumps': England cricketers singing first televised rendition of 'God Save the King' goes viral

    Its been one hell of a ride Aaron Finch cherishes 'dream' to play for Australia after retiring from ODIs snt

    'It's been one hell of a ride!': Aaron Finch reminisces 'dream' of playing for Australia after ODI retirement

    Asia Cup 2022: The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: 'The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed' - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli century helps India blaze through Afghanistan, Twitter enthusiastic-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Kohli's century, Bhuvneshwar's 5-for helps India blaze through Afghanistan

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Fiery Virat Kohli slams first ton in 3 years; fans intrigued by pendant kissing moment-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: Fiery Virat Kohli slams first ton in 3 years; fans intrigued by pendant-kissing moment

    Recent Stories

    Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new political party in 10 days: All you need to know AJR

    Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new political party in 10 days: All you need to know

    Bhojpuri HOT actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's SEXY bedroom romance goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Bhojpuri HOT actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's SEXY bedroom romance goes viral (WATCH)

    Buses tenders cancelled: AAP hits back after LG's nod for CBI probe - adt

    Buses tenders cancelled: AAP hits back after LG's nod for CBI probe

    football La Liga 2022-23: It was a matter of humanity - Xavi on Cadiz fan suffering cardiac arrest during Barcelona clash-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'It was a matter of humanity' - Xavi on Cadiz fan suffering cardiac arrest

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD AJR

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon