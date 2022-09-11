ENG vs SA 2022: 'We know how much The Queen loved the sport' - Ben Stokes

The third Test between England and South Africa saw Day 3 being played at The Oval on Saturday, while Day 2 was called off due to The Queen's demise. Ben Stokes conceded that Queen Elizabeth II was a huge fan of cricket.

Great Britain continues to mourn the demise of its longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at 96. Her son King Charles has taken over the reign as the new King of Great Britain. Meanwhile, to pay homage to her legacy, most of the sporting events in England were postponed, including the English Premier League (EPL) and the ongoing third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval. While Day 2 was cancelled on Friday, Day 3 took place the following days amid sorrow. In the meantime, English Test skipper Ben Stokes admitted that The Queen was fond of the sport.

After stumps on Day 3, Stokes told Sky Sports, "It has been unfortunate news for the nation and the world. She dedicated her life to the nation, which is something we can take incredible inspiration from. We were [are] honoured to be able to walk out in memory of The Queen. We know how much she loved the sport. The show must go on. Sport is something that brings people together. She will be proud that we're walking out in her honour." ALSO WATCH: UFC 279 - Fans boo The Queen's tribute ahead of Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson clash

Her Majesty's life was also celebrated by England's senior pacer Stuart Broad, who said, "It was incredible actually. It was amazing to be a part of it. To walk down those stairs, every player commented on how special it was to walk down: You could hear a pin drop. The respect shown by everyone in the stadium was incredible."

"To be able to sing the national anthem, with a full house, just about to represent your country was brilliant. I feel delighted with whoever decided to put this game on; it felt like almost a celebration of the Queen's life. It felt good to be out there representing the badge like we today," concluded Broad. ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth II passes away - India's national flag fly at half-mast in all govt buildings

