Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: R Ashwin hits effortless six against Shakib Al Hasan (WATCH)

    Ravichandran Ashwin came out to bat when India were struggling at 144/6 and he along with Ravindra Jadeja counter attacked the Bangladesh bowlers, taking the score to over 300.

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: R Ashwin hits effortless six against Shakib Al Hasan (WATCH)
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 4:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin played an effortless shot against Shakib Al Hasan to hit the first maximum of India's innings on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (September 19). The Chennai-born cricketer came out to bat when the hosts were struggling at 144/6 and he along with Ravindra Jadeja counter attacked the Bangladesh bowlers, taking the score to over 300.

    Also read:  IND vs BAN, Chennai Test: Angry Rishabh Pant tells Litton Das 'mere ko kyu maar rahe ho?'; WATCH viral video

    Bangladesh's premier spin-bowler Shakib was introduced in the 52nd over and the veteran was straight away taken to the cleaners as Jadeja hit the first ball for a four down the fine leg. It was a loose delivery to start with from the left-arm off-spinner and Jadeja, who was playing his 106th Test, was not going to miss out on that. 

    The third delivery of the over saw Ashwin slapping the ball over deep midwicket to hit the first six of the innings. Shakib pitched the ball up and Ashwin was quick to pick up the length before depositing it into the stands. Ashwin's father was also in attendance to watch his son's 101st Test match and he clapped on each and every shot of his son. 

    Bangladesh bowlers came out all guns blazing with Hasan Mahmud taking three quick wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. The duo of Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal steadied the ship with 62 run partnership before the former became Mahmud's fourth scalp. Jaiswal departed after scoring a handy 56, before KL Rahul (16) and was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan. 

    Also read:  India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: HMK demands halt in series amid rising attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Cricket Australia bans Dulip Samaraweera for 20 years scr

    Cricket Australia bans Dulip Samaraweera for 20 years

    cricket IND vs BAN 1st Test: Nahid Rana clicks 148.6kph to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal (WATCH) scr

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: Nahid Rana clicks 148.6kph to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal

    cricket IND vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud rattles top-order; India at 96/4 scr

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud rattles India's top-order

    cricket IND vs BAN, Chennai Test: Angry Rishabh Pant tells Litton Das 'mere ko kyu maar rahe ho?'; WATCH viral video scr

    IND vs BAN, Chennai Test: Angry Rishabh Pant tells Litton Das 'mere ko kyu maar rahe ho?'; WATCH viral video

    Shubman Gill's eight-ball duck triggers social media storm during India vs Bangladesh Test (WATCH) AJR

    Shubman Gill's eight-ball duck triggers social media storm during India vs Bangladesh Test (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Early signs of blood cancer: Symptoms you shouldn't ignore AJR

    Early signs of blood cancer: Symptoms you shouldn't ignore

    Celebs who attended Himesh Reshammiya's father's funeral RKK

    Celebs who attended Himesh Reshammiya's father's funeral

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 red salwar suit designs

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 red salwar suit designs

    Essential tips to prevent urinary tract infections: What you need to know RTM

    Essential tips to prevent urinary tract infections: What you need to know

    THIS is world's most expensive rice, costs Rs 15,000/kg; Check details benefits and more gcw

    THIS is world's most expensive rice, costs Rs 15,000/kg; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon