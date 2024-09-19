IND vs BAN 1st Test: R Ashwin hits effortless six against Shakib Al Hasan (WATCH)

Ravichandran Ashwin came out to bat when India were struggling at 144/6 and he along with Ravindra Jadeja counter attacked the Bangladesh bowlers, taking the score to over 300.

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin played an effortless shot against Shakib Al Hasan to hit the first maximum of India's innings on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (September 19). The Chennai-born cricketer came out to bat when the hosts were struggling at 144/6 and he along with Ravindra Jadeja counter attacked the Bangladesh bowlers, taking the score to over 300.

Bangladesh's premier spin-bowler Shakib was introduced in the 52nd over and the veteran was straight away taken to the cleaners as Jadeja hit the first ball for a four down the fine leg. It was a loose delivery to start with from the left-arm off-spinner and Jadeja, who was playing his 106th Test, was not going to miss out on that.

The third delivery of the over saw Ashwin slapping the ball over deep midwicket to hit the first six of the innings. Shakib pitched the ball up and Ashwin was quick to pick up the length before depositing it into the stands. Ashwin's father was also in attendance to watch his son's 101st Test match and he clapped on each and every shot of his son.

Bangladesh bowlers came out all guns blazing with Hasan Mahmud taking three quick wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. The duo of Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal steadied the ship with 62 run partnership before the former became Mahmud's fourth scalp. Jaiswal departed after scoring a handy 56, before KL Rahul (16) and was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan.

