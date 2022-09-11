Queen Elizabeth II passes away: India's national flag fly at half-mast in all govt buildings

On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

India on Sunday observes one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. The national flags at all government buildings including Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan will fly at half-mast today.

Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland breathed her last in Scotland.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11 throughout India."

On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

People in India also paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II who became the UK's longest-serving monarch in 2015, when she surpassed the record of Queen Victoria, who had ruled from 1837 to 1901.

"We came for a visit here. I like Queen very much but it was unfortunate that we won't be able to see her anymore. We respect the Royal Family and our prayers are with the family in this difficult time. We congratulate and extend best wishes to the new King Charles III," said a woman from Kerala, who came to visit Delhi.

Condolences poured in from around the world following the demise of the 96-year-old monarch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as a "stalwart of our times", saying she "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and "personified dignity and decency in public life".

On September 8, Buckingham palace announced the Queen's death at Balmoral Castle where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

The Queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. After her coffin is brought back to London, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral.

A period of royal mourning, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral, the date of which will be confirmed by the Royal Family in due course.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch of the UK. She died on Thursday and her seven-decade-long reign came to an end. It has triggered questions regarding further proceedings and the transition of powers.