Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: India's national flag fly at half-mast in all govt buildings

    On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: India's national flags fly at half-mast in all govt buildings AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    India on Sunday observes one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. The national flags at all government buildings including Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan will fly at half-mast today.

    Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland breathed her last in Scotland.

    Also read: King Charles pays an emotional tribute to ‘darling mama’, vows to serve with loyalty and love

    In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11 throughout India."

    On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

    Also read: Did Nostradamus predict the end of British monarchy following Queen Elizabeth II's death?

    People in India also paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II who became the UK's longest-serving monarch in 2015, when she surpassed the record of Queen Victoria, who had ruled from 1837 to 1901.

    "We came for a visit here. I like Queen very much but it was unfortunate that we won't be able to see her anymore. We respect the Royal Family and our prayers are with the family in this difficult time. We congratulate and extend best wishes to the new King Charles III," said a woman from Kerala, who came to visit Delhi.

    Condolences poured in from around the world following the demise of the 96-year-old monarch.

    Also read: Did King Charles III ask Prince Harry not to bring Meghan to see dying Queen Elizabeth?

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as a "stalwart of our times", saying she "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and "personified dignity and decency in public life".

    On September 8, Buckingham palace announced the  Queen's death at Balmoral Castle where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

    The Queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. After her coffin is brought back to London, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral.

    Also read: King Charles III proclamation: Use of ink pot gifted by Prince William and Harry seen as show of support?

    A period of royal mourning, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral, the date of which will be confirmed by the Royal Family in due course.

    Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch of the UK. She died on Thursday and her seven-decade-long reign came to an end. It has triggered questions regarding further proceedings and the transition of powers.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amit Shah takes 'foreign' T-shirt swipe at Rahul Gandhi; slams Congress for 'vote bank' politics snt

    Amit Shah takes 'foreign' T-shirt swipe at Rahul Gandhi; slams Congress for 'vote-bank' politics

    75-year-old wait ends: How Amarjit Singh, separated at Partition, reunited with Pakistani sister in Kartarpur snt

    75-year-old wait ends: How Amarjit Singh, separated at Partition, reunited with Pakistani sister in Kartarpur

    ED raids six places in Kolkata seizes around Rs 7 crore cash in mobile app fraud case gcw

    ED raids six places in Kolkata, seizes around Rs 7 crore cash in mobile app fraud case

    Jesus real god Rahul Gandhi meeting with Tamil Nadu pastor sparks controversy gcw

    'Jesus real god...' Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Tamil Nadu pastor sparks controversy

    Arunachal Pradesh: Military camp, road in Kibithu named after India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat snt

    Arunachal Pradesh: Military camp, road in Kibithu named after India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat

    Recent Stories

    Brahmastra box office collection day 2 report Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer sees jump in earning drb

    Brahmastra collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer sees jump in earning

    Shriya Saran birthday The actor once made a public apology for wearing a short dress drb

    Shriya Saran birthday: The actor once made a public apology for wearing a short dress

    Numerology Prediction for September 11 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 11 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 11, 2022: Be careful for Aries; good day for Gemini, Taurus

    Sexy at 40 5 bold pics of Shriya Saran in swimwear ahead of her birthday drb

    Sexy at 40: 5 bold pics of Shriya Saran in swimwear, ahead of her birthday

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon