    Cricket Australia bans Dulip Samaraweera for 20 years

    The Conduct Commission determined that Samaraweera violated section 2.23 of Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct through inappropriate behaviour. The allegations of inappropriate behaviour took place while the 52-year-old was employed by Cricket Victoria as the head coach. 

    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 4:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    Former Sri Lanka international Dulip Samaraweera has been banned from holding any position in Cricket Australia or a state or Territory Association (including W/BBL Team) for 20 years after he was found being guilty of a serious breach of the Code of Conduct, Cricket Australia stated on Thursday. 

    The Conduct Commission determined that Samaraweera violated section 2.23 of Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct through inappropriate behaviour. The allegations of inappropriate behaviour took place while the 52-year-old was employed by Cricket Victoria as the head coach, a position he resigned from in May this year after serving for only two weeks. 

    Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cumins released a statement condemning Samaraweera's behaviour. "We strongly support the decision taken by the Code of Conduct Commission today, banning Dulip Samaraweera for 20 years," Cummins said. "It is our view that the conduct was utterly reprehensible and a betrayal of everything we stand for at Cricket Victoria.

    "The victim in this case has demonstrated incredible strength of character and courage in speaking up. She will continue to receive our ongoing support to allow her to achieve her goals on and off the field.

    "From an organisation perspective, the safety and wellbeing of everyone at Cricket Victoria is paramount. We will not tolerate any behaviour which compromises that position, or our people, and will always support our culture of speaking up."

    Cricket Australia stated "The CA Integrity Department investigates complaints brought to it under Integrity Codes and Policies which also apply to State & Territory Associations. The Conduct Commission hears matters referred to it by CA Integrity. CA and CV are committed to providing a safe environment for all players and employees and the welfare of those subjected to mistreatment is paramount."

    Samaraweera played seven Tests and five ODIs for Sri Lanka between 1993 and 1995. The former opening batsman has worked with Victoria women's and Melbourne Stars in the WBBL as assistant coach. 

