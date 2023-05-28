'No U-turn' - Ahead of IPL 2023 Final, CSK's Ambati Rayudu announces retirement

IPL 2023 Final happens between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Ahead of the encounter, the former's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from the event, with Sunday's meeting being his last.

Image credit: Getty

Former India One-Day International (ODI) specialist and four-time former winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) regular Ambati Rayudu on Sunday announced that the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be his last game in the cash-rich league. Rayudu, who had retired from international cricket after being overlooked for the 2019 ICC World Cup in England, had a couple of years back announced his retirement from domestic cricket only to retract his decision later. However, in a tweet on Sunday, the 38-year-old Hyderabadi said that there won't be any U-turn this time around after scoring 139 runs in 15 games. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: PTI

"2 great teams, MI [Mumbai Indians]and CSK, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies. hopefully 6th tonight. It's been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight's final is going to be my last game in the IPL. I truly enjoyed playing in this great tournament. Thank u all. No U-turn," Rayudu tweeted.

Image credit: PTI