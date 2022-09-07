Asia Cup 2022: What scenarios can India still qualify for the Final?

India suffered a six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the Super 4 of the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai on Tuesday. As the Indians' chances of qualifying for the Final look bleak, here are the scenarios under which it still can.

Image credit: PTI

It has not been an ideal outing for Team India in the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While it was decent in the group stage, it has suffered losses in the opening two matches of the Super 4 stage, as its chances of making it to the Final have taken a brutal hit. However, India is not entirely out of contention yet, but it would rely on several factors. In the same light, we present the scenario under which India can still qualify for the Final.

Image credit: Getty

1. Afghanistan needs to defeat Pakistan

Pakistan will be taking on Afghanistan on Wednesday at the same venue. As per the table, the Pakistanis have two points, placed second, while the Lankans have four points on the top. As the Indians and Afghans have zero points so far, the latter need to win this tie to help them and India stay in contention, while a defeat for the Men in Green by a critical margin would aid the Men in Blue even more. A win for the Men in Green knocks both teams out instantly. ALSO WATCH: 'Too much crap on social media...' - Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

Image credit: PTI

2. India needs to defeat Afghanistan

On Thursday, India will face Afghanistan at the same venue and have no choice but to defeat the latter, while it would also aim to win it by a substantial margin. A loss promptly knocks it out of the race. However, a win would not guarantee its Final berth either.

Image credit: Getty