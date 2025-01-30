WATCH: Did Sherlyn Chopra adopt baby girl? Playboy model poses with her daughter for paparazzi (VIDEO)

Sherlyn Chopra was spotted with a newborn daughter. She carried the infant after exiting her car outside a restaurant. It was speculated that she had formally adopted the child. Sherlyn seemed ok when paparazzi called her "mummy."

WATCH Did Sherlyn Chopra adopt baby girl? Playboy model poses with her daughter for paparazzi RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 1:44 PM IST

Sherlyn Chopra renowned for her controversy, was seen holding a newborn girl in Mumbai on Wednesday evening (January 29). She was spotted cradling the infant after getting out of her automobile outside a restaurant. This generated discussion as to whether she had formally adopted the youngster. While facts regarding the infant are unclear, Sherlyn appeared unconcerned when reporters called her "mummy."

Several photographs and videos of Sherlyn and the infant have circulated on social media. In one of the videos, a photographer is heard saying, "Baccha kiska hai?" Aapki toh shaadi abhi hui nahi hain."

To this, she responded, asking, "Shaadi kiye bina maa nahi bann sakte? Godd leke?"

Later, she stated that the baby girl is a few months old. She also assured the photographers that she would host a reception for them. Sherlyn also kissed the young one's cheeks and murmured, "Mera sapna sakaar ho gaya." 

Later, she took to her official Instagram account and shared pictures with the baby. She also wrote, "A blessing that no one can replace," and added a red heart emoji.

Sherlyn revealed in November 2024 that she has a health condition caused by her renal failure in 2021, which precludes her from having her own children. "It's not your typical kidney failure; it's an SLE renal failure. SLE is an autoimmune disease. You may have heard about autoimmune illnesses. "It's that kind of health problem," she told Bollywood Bubble.

Sherlyn had also expressed a desire to become a mother and stated that she would want to look into possibilities available in India to accomplish her dream.

"I was born to be a mother because thinking about children makes me feel indescribably happy. Even before they come, I'm overjoyed. "Imagine how happy I will be once they arrive," she had stated.

Sherlyn has worked in various Bollywood films, including Time Pass, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, Game, and Dil Bole Hadippa!. Sherlyn rose to prominence in the media after becoming the first Indian to appear on the cover of the American Playboy magazine, where she was dubbed a Bollywood icon.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'2.5 lakh audience, over 1.3 lakh tickets sold': Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert sets historic new records vkp

'2.5 lakh audience, over 1.3 lakh tickets sold': Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert sets historic new records

Baba Ramdev's hair flip at Kumbh Mela goes VIRAL, Hema Malini reacts hilariously [WATCH] NTI

Baba Ramdev's hair flip at Kumbh Mela goes VIRAL, Hema Malini reacts hilariously [WATCH]

I am speechless: Emotional Triple H reacts after being inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2025 (WATCH) HRD

‘I am speechless’: Emotional Triple H reacts after being inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2025 (WATCH)

Anuja OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Indian short film backed by Priyanka Chopra NTI

Anuja OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Indian short film backed by Priyanka Chopra

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language RBA

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language

Recent Stories

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay AJR

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay

PHOTOS Rubina Dilaik 6 fancy earrings for every occasion RBA

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik's 6 fancy earrings for every occasion

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas dmn

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film RBA

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon