WATCH: Did Sherlyn Chopra adopt baby girl? Playboy model poses with her daughter for paparazzi (VIDEO)

Sherlyn Chopra renowned for her controversy, was seen holding a newborn girl in Mumbai on Wednesday evening (January 29). She was spotted cradling the infant after getting out of her automobile outside a restaurant. This generated discussion as to whether she had formally adopted the youngster. While facts regarding the infant are unclear, Sherlyn appeared unconcerned when reporters called her "mummy."

Several photographs and videos of Sherlyn and the infant have circulated on social media. In one of the videos, a photographer is heard saying, "Baccha kiska hai?" Aapki toh shaadi abhi hui nahi hain."

To this, she responded, asking, "Shaadi kiye bina maa nahi bann sakte? Godd leke?"

Later, she stated that the baby girl is a few months old. She also assured the photographers that she would host a reception for them. Sherlyn also kissed the young one's cheeks and murmured, "Mera sapna sakaar ho gaya."

Later, she took to her official Instagram account and shared pictures with the baby. She also wrote, "A blessing that no one can replace," and added a red heart emoji.

Sherlyn revealed in November 2024 that she has a health condition caused by her renal failure in 2021, which precludes her from having her own children. "It's not your typical kidney failure; it's an SLE renal failure. SLE is an autoimmune disease. You may have heard about autoimmune illnesses. "It's that kind of health problem," she told Bollywood Bubble.

Sherlyn had also expressed a desire to become a mother and stated that she would want to look into possibilities available in India to accomplish her dream.

"I was born to be a mother because thinking about children makes me feel indescribably happy. Even before they come, I'm overjoyed. "Imagine how happy I will be once they arrive," she had stated.

Sherlyn has worked in various Bollywood films, including Time Pass, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, Game, and Dil Bole Hadippa!. Sherlyn rose to prominence in the media after becoming the first Indian to appear on the cover of the American Playboy magazine, where she was dubbed a Bollywood icon.

