'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

"Honestly, guys here don't look at social media. Too much crap happening there. Few losses here and there, few games here and there, one dropped catch.. I do not think we look too much into it," Rohit Sharma said.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has backed left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and praised the latter for his impressive bowling at the death. Speaking to the media after the six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka and in the backdrop of the backlash faced by the bowler over social media after the loss to Pakistan, Sharma said: "Honestly, guys here don't look at social media. Too much crap happening there. Few losses here and there, few games here and there, one dropped catch... I do not think we look too much into it. Yes, he was himself disappointed because it was a catch that could have been taken, but again when you saw his confidence when he came and bowled that last over, nailed that yorker and got Asif Ali out. That shows... If he was down, when you are mentally not there, the execution doesn't happen."

Also Read: Exposed! Pakistani Twitter accounts fuelling hate against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh

"In his case, he came out to execute. Even today, he bowled pretty well. He is a confident lad. He has been with the team ahead of a lot of guys sitting back home. The reason being he is very clear in his mind and I have not seen many people like that in their early days when they are playing for India," he added.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Arshdeep receives backing from Punjab leaders

To recall, Arshdeep had faced massive backlash after he dropped a catch at the short third man that would have dismissed Pakistan batter Asif Ali and given India a ray of hope of winning the match. The pacer later trapped Ali in front of the wicket with a perfect yorker in the final over. However, India's defeat saw some fans hacking and editing Arshdeep's Wikipedia page and branding him as 'Khalistani'.