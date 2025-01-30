Virat Kohli asks security not to hit pitch invader during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match (WATCH)

Anticipating a huge crowd to fill the Arun Jaitley Stadium to witness Virat Kohli play for Delhi in Ranji Trophy, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) wrote a letter to the Delhi Police to heighten the security for the match against Railways.

Team India star batter Virat Kohli’s kind gesture was on display as he asked the security officials not to inflict any harm on the fan who invaded the pitch during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, January 30.

Kohli has made his return to the Ranji Trophy after a gap of 13 years. The excitement and anticipation were running so high that fans gathered outside the stadium early in the morning to catch a glimpse of the Indian batting legend in a Delhi jersey after a very long time. There was a long queue outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium to enter the venue, with many supporters eager to witness Kohli in domestic red-ball cricket once again.

As Virat Kohli walked out to take the field alongside Delhi players, the huge crowd chanted his name as they were excited to watch the Indian batting legend marking his return to the Ranji Trophy. However, during the match, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli breached the security and ran towards the ace batter to touch his feet The security officials immediately took him off the ground in order to avoid any disruption to the game.

After Kohli observed that security guards were hitting the fan for invading the pitch, the batter instructed them not to use any force against the pitch invader. In a video that went viral on social media, the Indian batting legend can be seen telling the security officials of the stadium not to hit the fan.

Anticipating a huge crowd to fill the Arun Jaitley Stadium to witness Virat Kohli play for Delhi in Ranji Trophy, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) wrote a letter to the Delhi Police to heighten the security for the match against Railways. Kohli’s last appearance in India’s premier domestic tournament was in 2012 when Delhi was defeated by Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in Ghaziabad.

Virat Kohli returned to Ranji Trophy on the direction of the BCCI selectors and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir to revive his form after he didn’t have an ideal Test tour of Australia, where he aggregated just 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in 9 innings.

Talking about the match, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. In the first innings, Railways lost three wickets in Anchit Yadav, Suraj Ahuja, and Vivek Singh for 21 runs in 6.1 overs. Thereafter, Mohammed Saif was joined by Upendra Yadav at the crease to carry on Railways’ innings. The pair formed a 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket until Saif was dismissed at 66/4. Then, Bhargav Merai was removed for a golden duck.

After Bhargav’s dismissal, Upendra Yadav was joined by Karn Sharma at the crease to carry on the visitors' innings. The pair took Railways past 100-run mark in the first innings.

