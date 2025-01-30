Virat Kohli asks security not to hit pitch invader during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match (WATCH)

Anticipating a huge crowd to fill the Arun Jaitley Stadium to witness Virat Kohli play for Delhi in Ranji Trophy, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) wrote a letter to the Delhi Police to heighten the security for the match against Railways. 

Virat Kohli asks security not to hit pitch invader during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match (WATCH) HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

Team India star batter Virat Kohli’s kind gesture was on display as he asked the security officials not to inflict any harm on the fan who invaded the pitch during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, January 30. 

Kohli has made his return to the Ranji Trophy after a gap of 13 years. The excitement and anticipation were running so high that fans gathered outside the stadium early in the morning to catch a glimpse of the Indian batting legend in a Delhi jersey after a very long time. There was a long queue outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium to enter the venue, with many supporters eager to witness Kohli in domestic red-ball cricket once again. 

Also read: Virat Kohli effect! Large crowd gathers to see star batter's Ranji Trophy return for Delhi; WATCH viral videos

As Virat Kohli walked out to take the field alongside Delhi players, the huge crowd chanted his name as they were excited to watch the Indian batting legend marking his return to the Ranji Trophy. However, during the match, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli breached the security and ran towards the ace batter to touch his feet The security officials immediately took him off the ground in order to avoid any disruption to the game. 

After Kohli observed that security guards were hitting the fan for invading the pitch, the batter instructed them not to use any force against the pitch invader. In a video that went viral on social media, the Indian batting legend can be seen telling the security officials of the stadium not to hit the fan. 

Watch the video here

Anticipating a huge crowd to fill the Arun Jaitley Stadium to witness Virat Kohli play for Delhi in Ranji Trophy, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) wrote a letter to the Delhi Police to heighten the security for the match against Railways. Kohli’s last appearance in India’s premier domestic tournament was in 2012 when Delhi was defeated by Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in Ghaziabad. 

Virat Kohli returned to Ranji Trophy on the direction of the BCCI selectors and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir to revive his form after he didn’t have an ideal Test tour of Australia, where he aggregated just 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in 9 innings. 

Also read: Virat Kohli's Ranji return: Fan runs in to touch star batter's feet at Arun Jaitley stadium; WATCH viral video

Talking about the match, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. In the first innings, Railways lost three wickets in Anchit Yadav, Suraj Ahuja, and Vivek Singh for 21 runs in 6.1 overs. Thereafter, Mohammed Saif was joined by Upendra Yadav at the crease to carry on Railways’ innings. The pair formed a 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket until Saif was dismissed at 66/4. Then, Bhargav Merai was removed for a golden duck. 

After Bhargav’s dismissal, Upendra Yadav was joined by Karn Sharma at the crease to carry on the visitors' innings. The pair took Railways past 100-run mark in the first innings. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Virat Kohli's Ranji return: 'Kohli ko bowling do, RCB' chants fill Arun Jaitley Stadium; WATCH viral video HRD

Virat Kohli's Ranji return: 'Kohli ko bowling do, RCB' chants fill Arun Jaitley Stadium; WATCH viral video

Virat Kohli's Ranji return: Fan runs in to touch star batter's feet at Arun Jaitley stadium; WATCH viral video snt

Virat Kohli's Ranji return: Fan runs in to touch star batter's feet at Arun Jaitley stadium; WATCH viral video

Virat Kohli effect! Large crowd gathers to see star batter's Ranji Trophy return for Delhi; WATCH viral videos

Virat Kohli effect! Large crowd gathers to see star batter's Ranji Trophy return for Delhi; WATCH viral videos

Virat Kohli surrounded by fans for pictures after practice session ahead of his Ranji Trophy return (WATCH) HRD

Virat Kohli surrounded by fans for pictures after practice session ahead of his Ranji Trophy return (WATCH)

Highly motivated: Delhi captain Ayush Badoni on Virat Kohlis return to Ranji Trophy after 12 years HRD

‘Highly motivated’: Delhi captain Ayush Badoni on Virat Kohli’s return to Ranji Trophy after 12 years

Recent Stories

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay AJR

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay

PHOTOS Rubina Dilaik 6 fancy earrings for every occasion RBA

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik's 6 fancy earrings for every occasion

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas dmn

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film RBA

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon