Virat Kohli effect! Large crowd gathers to see star batter's Ranji Trophy return for Delhi; WATCH viral videos

The excitement of the fans was evident as the large crowd gathered outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch Virat Kohli donning the Delhi jersey for the Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways. 

First Published Jan 30, 2025, 10:27 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

Ahead of his return to Ranji Trophy, Virat Kohli had an intense training session with the Delhi squad and interacted with the players during the practice session. It was reported that Kohli declined captaincy offer by Delhi selection committee and agreed to play under the leadership of Ayush Badoni. There was a lot of promotion and hype around Kohli making his comeback to Delhi for the first time in 13 years for the final group stage fixture in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. 

The excitement of the fans was evident as the large crowd gathered outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch Virat Kohli donning the Delhi jersey for the Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways. Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has already heightened the security as the large crowd was expected to fill the stadium to watch Kohli play in domestic cricket. In a video that went viral on social media, fans were standing in a long queue to enter the stadium. 

In another video, a large crowd was seen outside the entrance of the Arun Jaitley Stadium as they tried to enter the stadium to watch Virat Kohli play. 

A cricket fan stated that people are here to watch Virat Kohli play, not for the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways. 

“There is a huge crowd (of viewers) here. I don't think there ever was such a crowd here for a Ranji match...This kind of turnout is only possible for Virat Kohli. Otherwise, there is no reason for such a large gathering at a Ranji Trophy match. Maybe in Mumbai, such crowds are common, but not in Delhi. This crowd is here for Virat Kohli."

Virat Kohli is returning to play Ranji Trophy on the direction of the BCCI selectors and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir after India’s disastrous Test tour of Australia, where they lost the series 1-3. Kohli was supposed to feature in Delhi’s Ranji Trophy against Saurashtra in Rajkot, but he made himself available for the fixture due to a neck sprain.
 
After confirming his participation for the match against Railways, Kohli was added to the Delhi squad led by Ayush Badoni. Virat Kohli didn’t have an ideal Test series against Australia, aggregating only 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in 9 innings. After scoring a century in the second innings of the Perth Opener, Virat Kohli failed to maintain consistency as his scores read 7, 11, 3, 36, 5, 17, and 6 in next 8 innings. 

