Virat Kohli's Ranji return: 'Kohli ko bowling do, RCB' chants fill Arun Jaitley Stadium; WATCH viral video

A huge crowd gathered outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium early in the morning to enter the venue and catch the glimpse of Virat Kohli donning the Delhi jersey in Ranji Trophy after a long gap of 12 years.

Team India star batter Virat Kohli’s return to Ranji Trophy is more of a celebration for fans than just a domestic cricket match as the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been filled with excitement to watch him play for Delhi against Railways on Thursday, January 30.

A huge crowd gathered outside the stadium early in the morning to enter the venue and catch the glimpse of Kohli donning the Delhi jersey in India’s premier domestic tournament after a long gap of 12 years. There was a lot of hype and promotion by enthusiastic fans took place ahead of the Indian batting legend’s return to Ranji Trophy after a decade.

Despite the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) heightening the security in anticipation of a huge crowd to witness Virat Kohli, the pitch invaded the pitch to touch the feet of the ace batter before he was taken off the field by the security officials. The entire stadium was filled with chants and cheers by the fans for Virat Kohli as he took the field along with his Delhi teammates.

During Delhi's match against Railways, a section of crowd began to chant loudly by urging the team to give bowling to Virat Kohli. In a video that went viral on social media, the enthusiastic crowd can be heard chanting ‘Kohli ko bowling do’ ‘give bowling to Kohli). Even the fans were chanting the name of ‘RCB’ as the Virat Kohli has been representing the Bengaluru-based team since the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat Kohli returned to Ranji Trophy on the direction of the BCCI selectors and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir to revive his form after he didn’t have an ideal Test tour of Australia, where he aggregated just 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in 9 innings.

Talking about the match, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. In the first innings, Railways lost three wickets in Anchit Yadav, Suraj Ahuja, and Vivek Singh for 21 runs in 6.1 overs. Thereafter, Mohammed Saif was joined by Upendra Yadav at the crease to carry on Railways’ innings. The pair formed a 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket until Saif was dismissed at 66/4. Then, Bhargav Merai was removed for a golden duck.

After Bhargav’s dismissal, Upendra Yadav was joined by Karn Sharma at the crease to carry on the visitors' innings. The pair took Railways past the 100-run mark in the first innings. Upendra reached half century in 101 balls as Railways are nearing the 150-run mark before the end of the second session.

