Why using your phone right after waking up is a bad habit?

Morning Phone Use Effects: This post discusses the effects of looking at your mobile phone right after waking up.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 2:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Avoid Using Your Phone Right After Waking Up

Most of us have a habit of looking at our mobile phones as soon as we wake up. Especially after turning off the alarm, we can't resist checking messages, scrolling through social media, or browsing news. But did you know that starting your day with this habit can be more harmful than you think?

article_image2

Why Avoid Phone Use After Waking Up?

Yes, looking at your mobile phone right after waking up can hinder your performance throughout the day. It also steals our precious morning time, which could be used for healthier activities. Instead of giving your mind the peace it needs, you're filling it with excessive information. Here's why you shouldn't look at your mobile phone right after waking up.

article_image3

Impacts Mental Health

Scrolling through social media and messages on your phone right after waking up, especially when done mindlessly, can lead to unnecessary stress, depression, and anxiety.  

Affects Mental Performance: 

It's crucial to allow your body and mind to adjust in the morning. But if you spend time checking messages and social media on your phone instead, it can disrupt your ability to plan for the day effectively.

 

article_image4

Makes Us Reactive

Spending too much time on social media instead of focusing on our tasks after waking up can make us reactive. This hinders our ability to work efficiently throughout the day.

Phone Addiction:

It's true. The habit of checking your phone first thing in the morning is a sign of phone addiction. It can worsen and negatively impact our health. So, it's important to control this habit, or we'll become overly engrossed in it.

article_image5

How to Break This Habit

To improve physical and mental health, create a fulfilling morning routine. Practice yoga, meditation, or exercise. Especially, morning walks are very beneficial for health. This will help us break the habit of checking our phones. So, if you have this habit, try to change it and make your mornings productive. You'll be active throughout the day.

