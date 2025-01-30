Virat Kohli's Ranji return: Fan runs in to touch star batter's feet at Arun Jaitley stadium; WATCH viral video

Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy turned into a spectacle of adoration and chaos at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

First Published Jan 30, 2025, 10:56 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy turned into a spectacle of adoration and chaos at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Amidst the electrifying atmosphere, a dramatic moment unfolded when an ardent fan breached security and invaded the ground to touch Kohli's feet, a gesture showcasing the unparalleled love and respect the cricketing maestro commands.

The incident occurred during the Delhi vs Railways clash, where thousands of fans had thronged the stadium not just for the cricket but primarily to see their hero, Kohli, in action. As the fan sprinted onto the field, security personnel quickly intervened, attempting to detain him. However, Virat Kohli, known for his composed demeanor on and off the field, immediately stepped in to de-escalate the situation.

In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Kohli signaled to the security staff, urging them not to use excessive force on the fan. The cricketer's calm intervention ensured the situation was resolved without further chaos, while the fan managed to briefly express his admiration for his idol before being escorted off the field.

WATCH: Fan touches Virat Kohli's feet during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match

Fans from across the country, some traveling from distant locations, had gathered early in the morning, braving the chill to witness the 36-year-old icon play in the Delhi jersey after over a decade.

Kohli, who last played a Ranji match in 2012, has returned to the domestic circuit in search of rediscovering his form in red-ball cricket. His commitment to refining his technique was evident during pre-match practice sessions, where he spent long hours tackling spin and deliveries outside the off-stump under the guidance of Delhi’s head coach Sarandeep Singh.

The star batter’s presence has infused new energy into the Ranji Trophy, a tournament that has often struggled to draw crowds in recent years. For Kohli, this stint represents more than just a nostalgic return—it is a step toward reigniting the consistency and hunger that once defined his legendary career in Test cricket.

