    Arshdeep Singh nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year award

    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 6:56 PM IST

    The ICC has announced its upcoming annual award session nominees. From India, pacer Arshdeep Singh has been nominated for the ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year award.

    Image credit: Getty

    Left-arm Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has been nominated for the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year honour alongside Marco Jansen of South Africa, Finn Allen of New Zealand and Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the same on Wednesday while it added that the voting for the award is set to begin in January. Arshdeep was shortlisted less than six months since he made his international debut. In 21 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), the slim speedster has seized 33 wickets at an average of 18.12, earning breakthroughs with both the new and the old ball.

    Image credit: Getty

    Towering on a solid Indian Premier League (IPL) career, the left-arm pacer quickly made it to the national setup, making the most of the chance. At the same time, the side aimed at bouncing back following a terrible outing at the ICC T20 World Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    ALSO READ: SHREYAS IYER, RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN GAIN BIG IN ICC TEST RANKINGS POST BANGLADESH HEROICS

    Image credit: PTI

    Arshdeep was also handed his One-Day International (ODI )cap during India's tour of New Zealand a couple of months back, and the destiny looks encouraging for the 23-year-old. Arshdeep delivered unforgettable performances in a short period, which also came during the high-pressure T20WC encounter against arch-rival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

    Image credit: Getty

    Arshdeep dismissed both of Pakistan's prolific openers with his sheer swing and pace. He clutched skipper Babar Azam's prized wicket with his opening delivery, trapping him leg-before before getting rid of wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan in his subsequent over. He curtailed Asif Ali's ideals of a late attack at the death and finished with figures of 3/32 in his allotted four overs.

