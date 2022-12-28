Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin gain big in ICC Test Rankings post Bangladesh heroics
Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin developed an intelligent performance to allow India to win the final Dhaka Test against Bangladesh and clean sweep the series 2-0. Consequently, they have gained big in the ICC Test Rankings.
Team India was in a tough fight against Bangladesh in the second and final Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, staring at a possible defeat. However, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin crafted a creative and effective winning partnership, ensuring a win for India and a 2-0 clean sweep. Meanwhile, it allowed the pair to gain big in the ICC Test Rankings. Ashwin has risen a place to joint-fourth among the bowlers, along with pacer Japsrit Bumrah. Also, he climbed three places to 84th among batters. He has also gained seven rating points in the all-rounders' list (343) and is behind compatriot Ravindra Jadeja (369).
As for Iyer, he is up to his career-best ranking of 16th, going up by ten places.
In the meantime, young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant remains the top-ranked Indian batter, at the sixth spot, having gained three rating points, whereas pacer Umesh Yadav has risen five places to 33rd.
Considering the team rankings, India remains at the second spot, 15 rating points behind top-ranked Australia.