    Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin gain big in ICC Test Rankings post Bangladesh heroics

    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 2:51 PM IST

    Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin developed an intelligent performance to allow India to win the final Dhaka Test against Bangladesh and clean sweep the series 2-0. Consequently, they have gained big in the ICC Test Rankings.

    Image credit: Getty

    Team India was in a tough fight against Bangladesh in the second and final Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, staring at a possible defeat. However, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin crafted a creative and effective winning partnership, ensuring a win for India and a 2-0 clean sweep. Meanwhile, it allowed the pair to gain big in the ICC Test Rankings. Ashwin has risen a place to joint-fourth among the bowlers, along with pacer Japsrit Bumrah. Also, he climbed three places to 84th among batters. He has also gained seven rating points in the all-rounders' list (343) and is behind compatriot Ravindra Jadeja (369).

    Image credit: Getty

    As for Iyer, he is up to his career-best ranking of 16th, going up by ten places.

    ALSO READ: BAN VS IND 2022-23: MOHAMMED SIRAJ'S BAGGAGE MISPLACED DURING RETURN FROM DHAKA; FANS SLAM AIRLINE

    Image credit: Getty

    In the meantime, young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant remains the top-ranked Indian batter, at the sixth spot, having gained three rating points, whereas pacer Umesh Yadav has risen five places to 33rd.

    Image credit: Getty

    Considering the team rankings, India remains at the second spot, 15 rating points behind top-ranked Australia.

