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Reliance Jio Rs 1,799 Bumper Plan: Get 252GB Data, Netflix and Google Gemini Pro Free for 18 Months
Jio's ₹1,799 plan is a total game-changer! It gives you 252 GB of data for 84 days, unlimited calls, and a whole lot more. You also get free subscriptions to Netflix, Jio Hotstar, and even Google Gemini Pro for 18 months!
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Jio Recharge Plan..
Looking for a long-term plan with everything included? Jio's ₹1,799 plan is a solid option for users who want data, calls, and entertainment packed into one. It comes with an 84-day validity and gives you a total of 252 GB of data. You also get a Netflix Basic subscription, JioTV, and JioCloud storage. The biggest highlight, though, is the free 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro, which the company says is worth ₹35,100! This includes a massive 5,000 GB of cloud storage and cool features like 'Nano Banana'.
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252 GB data for 84 days
This ₹1,799 plan from Jio gives you 3 GB of high-speed data every day. With an 84-day validity, you get a total of 252 GB to use. Don't worry if you finish your daily 3 GB quota; your internet won't stop. The speed will just be reduced to 64 kbps. Plus, eligible users get access to unlimited 5G data. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, so you don't need to buy separate packs for calling or messaging.
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Netflix Basic subscription also available
Another major perk of the ₹1,799 plan is the free Netflix Basic subscription, which is valid for the full 84 days. The plan also bundles in JioTV and JioCloud, giving you 50 GB of free cloud storage. But wait, there's more! You also get a Jio Hotstar Mobile and Hollywood subscription, perfect for watching shows and movies on your phone. The absolute showstopper is the free 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro. This premium service comes with 5,000 GB of cloud storage and access to AI features like 'Nano Banana'.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
So many offers in one plan?
So, what do you get for ₹1,799? The plan covers all your basic needs with an 84-day validity, 3 GB of data per day (total 252 GB), unlimited calls, and 100 daily SMS. On top of that, you get a huge bundle of extras: a Netflix Basic subscription, JioTV, JioCloud, Jio Hotstar, and an 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro. If you're a Jio user looking for a single plan that covers data, calls, entertainment, and even AI tools for the long term, this ₹1,799 plan is definitely worth checking out.
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