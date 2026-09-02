1 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Jio Recharge Plan..

Looking for a long-term plan with everything included? Jio's ₹1,799 plan is a solid option for users who want data, calls, and entertainment packed into one. It comes with an 84-day validity and gives you a total of 252 GB of data. You also get a Netflix Basic subscription, JioTV, and JioCloud storage. The biggest highlight, though, is the free 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro, which the company says is worth ₹35,100! This includes a massive 5,000 GB of cloud storage and cool features like 'Nano Banana'.