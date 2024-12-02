Suryakumar Yadav's sister Dinal Yadav's wedding photos OUT

CRICKET
Suryakumar Yadav's sister Dinal Yadav recently got married. He shared photos of the special moments on Instagram.
Suryakumar lifted Dinal as the groom tried to garland her, causing everyone to laugh.
Suryakumar and his wife Devisha Shetty during the pheras. Below, Suryakumar with family at the reception.
Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty pose at his sister Dinal's Haldi ceremony.
Suryakumar and his wife Devisha danced at the Sangeet ceremony.
Suryakumar shared photos, expressing his emotions seeing his sister as a bride.
Suryakumar expressed pride and joy, wishing the newlyweds well.
Suryakumar with his sister, brother-in-law, and wife Devisha.
