CRICKET

Suryakumar Yadav's sister Dinal Yadav's wedding photos OUT

Suryakumar shares sister's wedding moments

Suryakumar Yadav's sister Dinal Yadav recently got married. He shared photos of the special moments on Instagram.

Suryakumar lifts sister during garland exchange

Suryakumar lifted Dinal as the groom tried to garland her, causing everyone to laugh.

Suryakumar participates in wedding rituals

Suryakumar and his wife Devisha Shetty during the pheras. Below, Suryakumar with family at the reception.

Suryakumar and Devisha at Haldi ceremony

Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty pose at his sister Dinal's Haldi ceremony.

Suryakumar dances at Sangeet ceremony

Suryakumar and his wife Devisha danced at the Sangeet ceremony.

Suryakumar escorts sister to the mandap

Suryakumar shared photos, expressing his emotions seeing his sister as a bride.

Suryakumar's emotional message

Suryakumar expressed pride and joy, wishing the newlyweds well.

Suryakumar poses with family at wedding

Suryakumar with his sister, brother-in-law, and wife Devisha.

