West Bengal Weather: IMD predicts winter will return to Kolkata, other districts of South Bengal

Cloudy skies persist in Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal even after the cyclone's landfall. The question is when will winter return? The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that it will take a few more days for winter to return to the state.

 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 10:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

Kolkata Weather

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department's social media, Kolkata's maximum and minimum temperatures today are 25 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

article_image2

Cloudy Skies

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department's social media, the skies over Kolkata and adjoining districts will remain cloudy today. There is still a forecast for rain.

article_image3

In the coming days...

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the sky will remain overcast until Saturday of this week. However, there is no forecast for rain after today.

article_image4

Sunny Sunday

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the sky will clear from Sunday. The weather will improve.

article_image5

Winter will return...

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, winter will return from next week. According to many meteorologists, winter will set in Kolkata from December 9th onwards.

article_image6

Foggy Mornings

The sky will be foggy in the mornings for the next few days. Even as the day progresses, the sun will not be visible.

article_image7

Winter in North Bengal

There is a winter ambiance in the districts of North Bengal, along with fog in the morning. The cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal has caused a major change in the weather, and winter has stopped midway. Temperatures are rising in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal recently.

