Lifestyle

Radhika Merchant's most expensive and exquisite blouse designs

Zari Work Golden Blouse

Radhika's intricately designed golden blouse, adorned with zari work, was a highlight of her engagement ceremony.

Diamond Embroidered Off-Shoulder Blouse

This heavily patterned off-shoulder blouse, featuring stone pendants, was worn by Radhika at her reception.

Real Gold Blouse Design

Radhika's backless corset blouse, reportedly made with real gold, garnered significant attention on her wedding day.

Sequin Work Lace Pattern Blouse

Radhika's long sequin-work lace blouse gained popularity for its unique design and intricate detailing.

Pearl and Diamond Studded Ivory Blouse

This exquisite handcrafted ivory blouse, studded with stones, pearls, and diamonds, enhanced Radhika's bridal look.

Pearl Work Floral Blouse

Radhika paired this pastel-colored lehenga with a pearl-work colorful blouse with an uneven border.

Heavy Zardozi Work Blouse

This blouse design features heavy zardozi work, hanging pendants, and a V-neck with added support.

Zari and Silk Thread Koti Blouse

Radhika looked stunning in this double-layered koti blouse with zari and silk thread embroidery and a round front cut.

