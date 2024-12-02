Radhika Merchant's most expensive and exquisite blouse designs

Lifestyle
Radhika's intricately designed golden blouse, adorned with zari work, was a highlight of her engagement ceremony.
This heavily patterned off-shoulder blouse, featuring stone pendants, was worn by Radhika at her reception.
Radhika's backless corset blouse, reportedly made with real gold, garnered significant attention on her wedding day.
Radhika's long sequin-work lace blouse gained popularity for its unique design and intricate detailing.
This exquisite handcrafted ivory blouse, studded with stones, pearls, and diamonds, enhanced Radhika's bridal look.
Radhika paired this pastel-colored lehenga with a pearl-work colorful blouse with an uneven border.
This blouse design features heavy zardozi work, hanging pendants, and a V-neck with added support.
Radhika looked stunning in this double-layered koti blouse with zari and silk thread embroidery and a round front cut.
