Gold Price Surges On August 17: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City Today
Gold prices took a big leap on Monday, the first day of the week, putting more pressure on the common man's wallet! On August 17, how much is the yellow metal selling for? Find out the latest rates for 22 and 24-carat gold in Kolkata
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Today's Gold Price
On Monday, gold prices shot up, making it more expensive for everyone. In Kolkata today, the price for 24-carat gold is ₹15,566 for 1 gram, an increase of ₹53 from yesterday. The price for 10 grams is ₹1,55,660 (up by ₹530), and for 100 grams, it's ₹15,56,600 (up by ₹5,300).
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Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
For 22-carat gold in Kolkata, 1 gram now costs ₹14,270, which is ₹50 higher than yesterday. The rate for 10 grams is ₹1,42,700 (up by ₹500). For 18-carat gold, 1 gram is priced at ₹11,676, an increase of ₹41, with 10 grams costing ₹1,16,760 (up by ₹410).
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Today's Gold Price in Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is selling for ₹1,55,660, marking a ₹530 increase. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹1,42,700 (up by ₹500), and for 18-carat gold, it is ₹1,16,760 (up by ₹410).
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Today's Gold Price in Delhi
Delhi also saw a price hike. Here, 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs ₹1,55,810, up by ₹530. For 22-carat gold, the rate is ₹1,42,850 per 10 grams (an increase of ₹500), and for 18-carat, it's ₹1,16,910 (up by ₹410).
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Today's Gold Price in Mumbai
In Mumbai, the financial capital, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at ₹1,55,660, which is a ₹530 jump. The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹1,42,700 (up by ₹500), and for 18-carat, it is ₹1,16,760 (up by ₹410).
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Today's Gold Price in Jaipur
Heading to Jaipur? The gold rates there are also up. 10 grams of 24-carat gold will cost you ₹1,55,810 (a ₹530 increase). The price for 10 grams of 22-carat is ₹1,42,850 (up by ₹500), and for 18-carat, it's ₹1,16,910 (up by ₹410).
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Today's Gold Price in Chennai
Down south in Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at ₹1,55,660, a rise of ₹530. The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹1,42,700 (up by ₹500). For 18-carat gold, the price is ₹1,20,500, which is an increase of ₹500.
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Today's Gold Price in Patna
In Patna, the price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold has reached ₹1,55,710, after a ₹530 hike. The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹1,42,750 (up by ₹500), and for 18-carat gold, it is ₹1,16,810 (up by ₹410).
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