1 8 Image Credit : Asianet News

Today's Gold Price

On Monday, gold prices shot up, making it more expensive for everyone. In Kolkata today, the price for 24-carat gold is ₹15,566 for 1 gram, an increase of ₹53 from yesterday. The price for 10 grams is ₹1,55,660 (up by ₹530), and for 100 grams, it's ₹15,56,600 (up by ₹5,300).