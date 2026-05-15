Gold prices in India have climbed dramatically over the last seven decades. In 1955, 10 grams of gold cost only Rs 79. By 1980, prices crossed Rs 1,300, and the value kept rising steadily through the years. In 2026, gold prices are estimated to have crossed Rs 1.6 lakh for 10 grams.

Gold prices in India have shown a remarkably steady rise over the decades, reflecting both economic change and growing investor confidence in the precious metal. The journey began at just Rs 79 per 10 grams in 1955 and slowly climbed to Rs 111 in 1960 and Rs 184 in 1970. By 1980, prices had surged to Rs 1,330, marking the beginning of a stronger upward trend. The momentum continued with gold reaching Rs 3,200 in 1990, Rs 4,400 in 2000, and Rs 18,500 by 2010. Over the last decade, the rise became even sharper, with prices touching Rs 48,651 in 2020, Rs 74,100 in 2024, Rs 1.13 lakh in 2025, and crossing an estimated Rs 1.6 lakh in 2026. The consistent growth over the years highlights gold’s enduring reputation as one of India’s most trusted and valuable assets.

The sharp increase reflects how gold has evolved from a traditional ornament into a premium financial asset. Economic growth, inflation, and changing investment patterns have all contributed to the metal’s long-term appreciation.