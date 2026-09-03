India is targeting a $1 trillion export goal for goods and services this year. Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged the auto industry to deepen localisation, expand capacity, and aggressively pursue global markets to help achieve this ambitious target.

India is targeting $1 trillion in goods and services exports this year, with the government calling upon the automobile industry to deepen localisation, expand capacity and aggressively pursue global markets as the country seeks to build a more resilient and globally competitive automotive ecosystem.

Automobile Industry Central to Export Ambitions

Addressing the 66th Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Annual Convention on Thursday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India’s automotive industry would be central to the country’s ambitions of becoming a major manufacturing and export hub, while urging companies to use new trade agreements and international partnerships to expand their global presence.

Goyal said India recorded $863 billion in exports of goods and services last year but has set a significantly more ambitious target of $1 trillion for the current year. He said the country needed to add about $137 billion to reach that goal, with the industry expected to play a key role in closing the gap. “I'd rather do closer to a trillion and fail, which means bad headlines from all the press people sitting at the back. Then set a suboptimal target of 900, exceed it to 920 and get a very beautiful headline,” Goyal said, stressing the need for ambitious targets.

Call for Localisation and Reduced Imports

He also called on automakers and component manufacturers to reduce import dependence and strengthen domestic supply chains, particularly for critical inputs. “Deepen your localization. It's very critical. And finally, set an export ambition worthy of each of the ladies and gentlemen involved in this sector. Compete with the best in the world,” he said.

Building Resilience Through Global Partnerships

Goyal said resilience should come through partnerships rather than isolation, pointing to India’s growing engagement with Japan, Europe and other markets. He said global companies were increasingly looking for Indian partners, creating opportunities for domestic manufacturers to bring technology into India, produce locally and serve overseas markets.

Securing Future Mobility Supplies

The minister also highlighted the importance of critical minerals, rare earths, permanent magnets, batteries and other components for the future of mobility. He said the government was working to secure supplies through international partnerships, free trade agreements and initiatives such as the Critical Mineral Mission.

Government Support for Innovation and Expansion

Goyal urged the industry to invest more in research and development, innovation and quality while expanding manufacturing capacity to meet global demand. The government, he said, was willing to support companies seeking to establish large automotive or component clusters through plug-and-play infrastructure and industrial parks.

“Resilience will not come from isolation. Resilience will come from partnerships,” Goyal said, as he urged the industry to use India’s expanding market access to rapidly increase exports and strengthen the country’s position in global automotive supply chains.