Gold Price Rises Again Amid US-Iran Tensions: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a big jump on Tuesday, putting more pressure on the common man's wallet. Want to know how much the yellow metal is selling for on August 18th? Here's a look at the 22 and 24-carat gold rates in Kolkata and other major Indian cities
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Today's Gold Prices
Kolkata saw a price hike across the board. One gram of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 23 to Rs 15,589. This means 10 grams now cost Rs 1,55,890 (a Rs 230 increase), and 100 grams are priced at Rs 15,58,900, which is Rs 2,300 more than yesterday.
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Gold prices in Kolkata today
For 22-carat gold in Kolkata, the price for 10 grams increased by Rs 200 to Rs 1,42,900. For 18-carat gold, 10 grams now cost Rs 1,16,920, which is a Rs 160 jump from the previous day.
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Gold prices in Hyderabad today
Hyderabad's gold rates are up. Ten grams of 24-carat gold cost Rs 1,55,890 after a Rs 230 hike. The 22-carat gold price is Rs 1,42,900 (up by Rs 200), and 18-carat gold is at Rs 1,16,920 (up by Rs 160).
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Gold prices in Delhi today
In the capital city, Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat gold are selling for Rs 1,56,040, marking a Rs 230 increase. The rate for 22-carat gold is Rs 1,43,050 (up by Rs 200), and 18-carat gold is Rs 1,17,050 (up by Rs 160).
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Gold prices in Mumbai today
In Mumbai's market, 10 grams of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 230 to Rs 1,55,890. For 22-carat, the price rose by Rs 200 to Rs 1,42,900. The 18-carat gold rate is now Rs 1,16,920, up by Rs 160.
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Gold prices in Jaipur today
Jaipur's gold prices are the same as Delhi's today. Ten grams of 24-carat gold cost Rs 1,56,040 (a Rs 230 increase). The price for 22-carat is Rs 1,43,050 (up by Rs 200), and 18-carat is Rs 1,17,050 (up by Rs 160).
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Gold prices in Chennai today
In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold now costs Rs 1,55,890, up by Rs 230. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 200 to Rs 1,42,900. Similarly, 18-carat gold is up by Rs 200, priced at Rs 1,20,700 per 10 grams.
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Gold prices in Patna today
In Patna, the price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 230 to Rs 1,55,940. The rate for 22-carat gold is now Rs 1,42,950 (a Rs 200 increase), and 18-carat gold costs Rs 1,16,970 (up by Rs 160).
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