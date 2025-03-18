Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 18: Hot and dry weather in THESE cities, no major relief from heat

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 18: Stay safe from the heatwave! Get city-specific updates for Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. Dehydration risk in Surat!

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 7:10 AM IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 18: The temperatures have dropped a little below 40°C, but hot and dry conditions still prevail across major cities. Surat is at a heightened risk of dehydration and heatstroke. Residents are advised to take precautions against heat. Let’s look at the forecast.
 

article_image2

Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
The afternoon heat will be intense. It is essential to stay hydrated and avoid excessive sun exposure.

Surat
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Surat will see intense heat and high humidity. Residents should drink plenty of fluids and avoid the sun during peak hours.


article_image3

Vadodara
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
Vadodara will have hot and dry weather. The heat will be most intense between noon and late afternoon.

Rajkot
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Rajkot will see similar weather conditions to Ahmedabad. Those stepping out should take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion.

Lord Krishna's teachings in Bhagavad Gita give me strength and peace: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard anr

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Woman throws newborn daughter into water tank over desire for son, arrested anr

Nagpur violence: Outsiders involved in clashes, says Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan anr

Nagpur Violence: Curfew imposed in several parts of city after protests over Aurangzeb grave anr

Banking services to be hit from March 22-25 as bank unions demand 5-day work week, job security ddr

When Salman Khan gave Varun Dhawan serious warning for THIS reason NTI

Trendy Wedding Hairstyles for 2025 Brides: Chic and Simple Styles iwh

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto nagpur violence IPL march 18 2025

(PHOTOS) Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in casual attire with no-makeup look; Fans admire her youthful glow NTI

Lord Krishna's teachings in Bhagavad Gita give me strength and peace: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard anr

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

