Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 18: Hot and dry weather in THESE cities, no major relief from heat

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 18: Stay safe from the heatwave! Get city-specific updates for Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. Dehydration risk in Surat!

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 18: The temperatures have dropped a little below 40°C, but hot and dry conditions still prevail across major cities. Surat is at a heightened risk of dehydration and heatstroke. Residents are advised to take precautions against heat. Let’s look at the forecast.



Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

The afternoon heat will be intense. It is essential to stay hydrated and avoid excessive sun exposure. Also read: Lemon to Sugarcane juice: 5 Refreshing drinks for summer for hydration Surat

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

Surat will see intense heat and high humidity. Residents should drink plenty of fluids and avoid the sun during peak hours.

Vadodara

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 36°C

Vadodara will have hot and dry weather. The heat will be most intense between noon and late afternoon. Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns Rajkot

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

Rajkot will see similar weather conditions to Ahmedabad. Those stepping out should take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion.

Latest Videos