AP and Telangana Weather, March 18: Scorching heat continues in Hyderabad and Vijayawada
AP and Telangana Weather, March 18: Get today's forecast for Hyderabad, Vizag, Warangal, and Vijayawada. Stay safe from the heat!
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
AP & Telangana Weather, March 18: Residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can expect another day of high temperatures on Tuesday. While some coastal areas like Vizag will witness moderate breezes, cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada will continue to sizzle under the sun. Let’s look at the forecast.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
The capital city will witness mostly sunny skies with no chance of rain.
Also read: Lemon to Sugarcane juice: 5 Refreshing drinks for summer for hydration
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
A breezy afternoon will provide some relief, making the weather more bearable compared to the scorching heat in other parts of the state.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Warangal will have a hot and dry day, with partly sunny skies and no respite from the heat.
Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
The extreme heat will be felt throughout the afternoon, and residents are advised to stay indoors during peak hours.