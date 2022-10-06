Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan tries to instigate Shiv Thakare; latter's response will melt your heart

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, MC stan tried to instigate Shiv Thakare by hurling inappropriate words at him. However, the latter’s poised reply will win your heart as he says, “It doesn’t matter how rich someone is, what matters is how rich you’re by your heart.”

    MC Stan tries to instigate Shiv Thakare here is how the latter reacted drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    Shiv Thakare, who emerged as a winner in the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, has successfully gained a massive fan following owing to his game in the show. And now that Shiv has entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, he is continuing to win the hearts of the audience with his charming personality in the show. 

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare yet again showcased his class by maintaining his calm when MC Stan tried to instigate a fight between the two by repeatedly hurling inappropriate words at Shiv. Stan kept saying, “You are jealous of me because I am rich than you.” While initially Shiv maintained silence and kept calm but when the former instigated him further, Shiv got up and gave a heart-winning reply to him. Shiv said “I never said anything wrong to you and it doesn’t even matter how rich someone is. What matters is how rich you’re by your heart and I am very rich by heart”

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Was Abdu Rozik stealing groceries inside the house? Here’s the truth

    After some time, towards the end of the day, Sajid Khan made MC Stan understand that he has misunderstood what Shiv has said and that he should go and talk to him. MC Stan realised the situation and went and spoke to Shiv. The two eventually mended their ways.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed hits out at Bigg Boss 16 makers over Sajid Khan; calls him ‘sexual predator’

    Shiv Thakare’s non-egoistic attitude wins the hearts of the audience: Not just with MC Stan but Shiva Thakare has been keeping his calmness with every contestant. Before the Stan episode, Shiv on multiple occasions proved that he is a man of ethics. Recently, when Manya Singh tried to take a dig at Sumbul Touqueer’s acting career, Shiv interrupted her in middle and said, “What you’ve achieved is obviously great but that doesn’t mean her achievements are nothing. TV actors also have their share of hard work and so does Sumbul”

    Soon after this, there was another incident where Soundarya tried to raise her voice on Shiv Thakare responded to her in the same tone. Upon hearing him, Soundarya said, "Tum aaye honge jhuggi se, mein nahi." However, Shiv did not lose his calm and instead replied saying, “I never disrespect anyone ever but if someone talks to me disrespectfully for no reason, I will definitely take a stand against it, irrespective of the gender.”

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Was Abdu Rozik stealing grocery inside the house Here is the truth drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Was Abdu Rozik stealing groceries inside the house? Here’s the truth

    Urfi Javed hits out at makers over Sajid Khan calls him sexual predator drb

    Urfi Javed hits out at Bigg Boss 16 makers over Sajid Khan; calls him ‘sexual predator’

    Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sur

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar C

    Uttaran actors Tina Datta and Sreejita De catfight leads them to confession room read details drb

    Bigg Boss 16: ‘Uttaran’ actors Tina Datta, Sreejita De’s catfight leads them to confession room; read details

    Recent Stories

    Overspeeding school vehicle rams in KSRTC bus; 5 children among 9 killed in Kerala's Vadakancheri

    Overspeeding school vehicle rams in KSRTC bus; 5 children among 9 killed in Kerala's Vadakancheri

    Xiaomi launches 12T and 12T Pro All you need to know about specs price more details gcw

    Xiaomi launches 12T and 12T Pro; All you need to know about specs, price & more details

    At least 28 dead in gun-knife attack at pre-school daycare centre in Thailand: Report AJR

    At least 28 dead in gun-knife attack at pre-school daycare centre in Thailand: Report

    Mumbai Police detain one accused from Bihar for threatening call to Mukesh Ambani and family - adt

    Mumbai Police detain one accused from Bihar for threatening call to Mukesh Ambani and family

    Was Abdu Rozik stealing grocery inside the house Here is the truth drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Was Abdu Rozik stealing groceries inside the house? Here’s the truth

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon