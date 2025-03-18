Snake Plant Benefits: Why You Need One in Your Home

The snake plant is a top-notch indoor plant. It thrives in both soil and water, requires minimal care, and lasts a long time.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Reasons why we should keep a snake plant in their home

These days, apartment culture is everywhere. People living in apartments often want to grow plants but can't. At most, they can keep four or five on the balcony. Even then, there's little hope they'll grow well with enough sunlight. Those people can grow indoor plants. There's one plant you should definitely grow: the snake plant. Why should you grow it? Let's look at its benefits.

The snake plant is arguably the best indoor plant. It grows in water and soil, needs very little care, and lasts a long time. There are many benefits to keeping it at home. It purifies indoor air One of the best reasons to have a snake plant is its ability to purify the air. The snake plant is believed to remove toxins like formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene.


It produces oxygen at night Snake plants are among the few indoor plants that produce and release oxygen at night. This helps keep the air fresh and clean. This plant requires very little maintenance to grow. It doesn't need daily watering or daily sunlight. Placing it in indirect sunlight once a week is enough. Watering it lightly twice a week is sufficient. You can grow it without soil.. Most plants need soil or coco peat to grow. But the snake plant doesn't even need soil. You can easily grow it in water.

A great home decor choice Its long leaves, the mix of green and yellow, and the way it looks when it grows tall all have a super aesthetic appeal. It looks great in decor. The plant's low-maintenance nature makes it stress-free. Not only does it enhance the beauty of the home, but it also brings good fortune. This plant can easily grow in any climate. It can survive in any weather conditions.

