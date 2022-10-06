Bigg Boss 16: Was Abdu Rozik stealing groceries inside the house? Here’s the truth

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 has shown Tanzanian star Abdu Rozik stealing eggs inside the house. Did the other contestants hatch a plan against him? Here is the truth behind it.

The 16th season of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' premiered last week. This year’s show appears to be a lot more interesting than its past seasons. Along with the contestants, Bigg Boss is also playing the game this season. Within the initial few episodes of Bigg Boss 16, the audience has already witnessed a lot of drama and fights among the contestants. However, there is one contestant who has been winning the hearts of everyone, and it is none other than Tanzanian singer Abdu Rozik.

Abdu Rozik has not only been stealing the hearts of the audience but he was also caught red-handed while stealing inside the Bigg Boss house. This time several rules have changed inside the house. From the captaincy to the ration, all the rules have been changed by Bigg Boss.

While the family members are finding it very difficult to play with the new rules, Abdu Rozik is having a lot of fun at home. In the last episode, Bigg Boss sent rations to all the family members. But, along with sending rations, Bigg Boss also announced that this time all the contestants will have separate rations. But, even then, as soon as the ration arrived in the house, everyone started arguing over the ration that was sent. Abdu was also not behind in the drama.

As soon as the ration arrived, all the participants were seen fighting with each other, but it also showed the naughty side of Abdu Rozik. He was taught to steal by the other contestants. Following their advice, Abdu went to a co-contestants room and stole an egg. Everyone started laughing upon seeing Abdu stealing a single egg. The whole act of stealing was a part of the fun that the co-contestants were having with one another.

Talking about Abdu Rozik, he is said to be the cutest contestant ever in the history of Bigg Boss. He is entertaining the audience and the rest of the contestants a lot with his style. From the very first day of Bigg Boss, Abdu has been trending on social media. He is getting immense love from the audience.