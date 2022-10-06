Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Was Abdu Rozik stealing groceries inside the house? Here’s the truth

    The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 has shown Tanzanian star Abdu Rozik stealing eggs inside the house. Did the other contestants hatch a plan against him? Here is the truth behind it.

    Was Abdu Rozik stealing grocery inside the house Here is the truth drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    The 16th season of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' premiered last week. This year’s show appears to be a lot more interesting than its past seasons. Along with the contestants, Bigg Boss is also playing the game this season. Within the initial few episodes of Bigg Boss 16, the audience has already witnessed a lot of drama and fights among the contestants. However, there is one contestant who has been winning the hearts of everyone, and it is none other than Tanzanian singer Abdu Rozik.

    Abdu Rozik has not only been stealing the hearts of the audience but he was also caught red-handed while stealing inside the Bigg Boss house. This time several rules have changed inside the house. From the captaincy to the ration, all the rules have been changed by Bigg Boss.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed hits out at Bigg Boss 16 makers over Sajid Khan; calls him ‘sexual predator’

    While the family members are finding it very difficult to play with the new rules, Abdu Rozik is having a lot of fun at home. In the last episode, Bigg Boss sent rations to all the family members. But, along with sending rations, Bigg Boss also announced that this time all the contestants will have separate rations. But, even then, as soon as the ration arrived in the house, everyone started arguing over the ration that was sent. Abdu was also not behind in the drama.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist

    As soon as the ration arrived, all the participants were seen fighting with each other, but it also showed the naughty side of Abdu Rozik. He was taught to steal by the other contestants. Following their advice, Abdu went to a co-contestants room and stole an egg. Everyone started laughing upon seeing Abdu stealing a single egg. The whole act of stealing was a part of the fun that the co-contestants were having with one another.

    Talking about Abdu Rozik, he is said to be the cutest contestant ever in the history of Bigg Boss. He is entertaining the audience and the rest of the contestants a lot with his style. From the very first day of Bigg Boss, Abdu has been trending on social media. He is getting immense love from the audience.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urfi Javed hits out at makers over Sajid Khan calls him sexual predator drb

    Urfi Javed hits out at Bigg Boss 16 makers over Sajid Khan; calls him ‘sexual predator’

    Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sur

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar C

    Uttaran actors Tina Datta and Sreejita De catfight leads them to confession room read details drb

    Bigg Boss 16: ‘Uttaran’ actors Tina Datta, Sreejita De’s catfight leads them to confession room; read details

    MC Stan trends at top on Twitter after fight with Gautam Vig rappers fans troll the actor call him sasta Hrithik drb

    Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan trends at top on Twitter after fight with Gautam Vig; rapper's fans troll the actor

    Recent Stories

    NCW sends notice to Congress leader Udit Raj over his 'chamchagiri' remark AJR

    NCW sends notice to Congress leader Udit Raj over his 'chamchagiri' remark

    WhatsApp rolls out feature to block screenshots for view once images and videos gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out feature to block screenshots for view once images and videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Wednesday box office report Godfather gets a slow start see collection of ponniyin selvan I Vikram vedha kantara drb

    Box Office Report: Godfather gets a slow start; take a look at PS: I, Vikram Vedha, Kantara collections

    Taali First Look Out: Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant; read details RBA

    Taali First Look Out: Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant; read details

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon