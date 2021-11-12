  • Facebook
    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's unique personality traits that make him irresistible, pics inside

    First Published Nov 12, 2021, 11:00 PM IST
    Television actor Simba Nagpal has been wooing many women with his good looks. A contestant on the 15th season of Bigg Boss, here are some pictures of Simba that are sure to make his female fans fall in love with him all over again.

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's unique personality traits that make him irresistible, pics inside drb

    A majority of women on the earth have vouched for and showed interest in men, who are calm poised and don't talk too much, and what else can define Simba Nagpal better than this? The Shakti actor who's currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house has left us in amazement at how he looks so perfect in each and every frame? let's take a look at some of his pictures that will make all his female fans skip a beat.

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's unique personality traits that make him irresistible, pics inside drb

    Raising the temperature and oomph inside the house! Simba who isn't a fan of steroids and fake supplements to make a ripped and chiselled body has a hard-earned toned body that is drool-worthy. Recently, in a task where all the boys had to take their shirts off, all the female fans of Simba must have definitely found it hard to take their eyes off from the latter.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Did Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal inappropriately touch Afsana Khan? Read to know

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's unique personality traits that make him irresistible, pics inside drb

    The award for the best-dressed contestant got to none other than Simba Nagpal! Nagpal is not just blessed with exceptional looks, but also knows how to dress up well and we have seen his looks on the Weekend Ka Waar's to date and he surely has set certain goals when it comes to fashion.

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's unique personality traits that make him irresistible, pics inside drb

    Smile, that can make any girl go crazy over him! Simba's Colgate smile is something that will make every girl go gaga over him. Isn't he a perfect blend of everything, right from looks, to the body to his effervescent smile?

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan points out Umar Riaz's provocation towards Simba Nagpal, here is what he said

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's unique personality traits that make him irresistible, pics inside drb

    The ‘Shakti’ actor has been in a lot of news lately for his altercation with co-contestant Umar Riaz. Simba has a rather calm personality which got challenged by Umar during one of their altercations. In fact, previously also he was provoked by Umar in a task. However, that time, Simba kept his calm and won the task.

