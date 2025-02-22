iPhone 16e available for PRE-ORDER now! Check price, storage and other offers

The iPhone 16e is now available for pre-order, offering similar performance to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus at a lower price. It comes in two colors, three storage options, and offers various purchase incentives like cashback and exchange offers.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 10:45 AM IST

The iPhone 16e is now available for preorder. The newest smartphone from Apple supports Apple Intelligence and has the same performance as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, but it costs less. Here is all you need to know about the iPhone 16e, Apple's newest low-cost phone, including its pricing and protection options.

iPhone 16e: Storage, colours, and cases

The iPhone 16e will be offered with three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It is available in two colorways, black and white. The official silicone case is also available at Rs 3,900. Winter blue, fuchsia, lake green, black, and white are its five color options.

Also Read | Why the iPhone 16e isn't worth it? Here’s why you might want to reconsider

iPhone 16e: Price

While the 256GB and 512GB models of the iPhone 16e retail for Rs 69,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively, the base model with 128GB of storage costs Rs 59,900. The gadget will be on sale as early as February 28. For the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models of the iPhone 16e, the free EMI starts at Rs 2,496, Rs 2,912, and Rs 3,746 a month, respectively.

Also Read | iPhone 16e launched: Why did Apple retire iPhone SE, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus?

Like other iPhones, AppleCare+ may be purchased within 60 days of the day you buy your new phone or with the handset itself. The latter, however, necessitates presenting the device for examination or a remote diagnosis at an Apple Store, along with evidence of purchase.

The phone, battery, and cable are covered for repair or replacement for two years. However, you will need to pay Rs 8,900 for other damages and Rs 2,500 for the screen and black glass. The AppleCare+ subscription for the iPhone 16e costs Rs 10,900, but you may pay in installments.

Also Read | iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: What sets them apart? 5 crucial upgrades you should know

Additionally, Apple is providing new customers with three complimentary months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+. When you buy the iPhone 16e with a credit card, Redington, an Indian integrated technology solutions company, announced that it is partnering with ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI to give Rs 4,000 immediate cashback. Additionally, users might receive an exchange incentive of up to Rs 6,000.

 

