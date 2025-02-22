Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani becomes FIRST confirmed contestant

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's first confirmed contender is online sensation Orry (Orhan Awatramani). A formal notification is anticipated. He was on Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs 1.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani becomes FIRST confirmed contestant RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

Orry, alias Orhan Awatramani, a well-known internet celebrity, is apparently the first confirmed contender for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. An formal notification is anticipated. He has previously featured in Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs 1. According to reports, Elvish Yadav, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Siddharth Nigam, Basir Ali, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Isha Singh, and Bhavika Sharma are all expected to join.

Orry, alias Orhan Awatramani, is a well-known internet celebrity who no longer requires an introduction. When questioned about his career, he frequently describes himself as a 'liver' who works on himself. According to sources, Orry is slated to appear on Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 as the first confirmed contender.

Also Read: 'Spider-Man 4': Tom Holland's film to be released on THIS date

While an official confirmation of Orry's participation is expected. According to Vickey Lalwani, "Orry (Orhan Awatramani), a popular Internet personality and fashion stylist, enjoys adventure. Why else would he host a program like Khatron Ke Khiladi? Orry was picked for the forthcoming fifteenth season of the Rohit Shetty-anchored program and has signed on the dotted line. "This is the first official candidate for KKK 15."

According to reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will begin shooting in May of this year and will premiere in June or July.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Shloka Ambani: Best-dressed celebs at Aadar Jain wedding

While an official list of candidates has yet to be revealed, Elvish Yadav, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Siddharth Nigam, Basir Ali, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Isha Singh, and Bhavika Sharma are said to be participating this season.

This will not be Orry's first appearance on a television reality program. He has previously been on Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs 1.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

One direction Liam Payne death: Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores MEG

One direction Liam Payne death: Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores

Chhaava PM Modi goes gaga over Vicky Kaushal's historical-drama says 'Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai' RBA

'Chhaava': PM Modi goes gaga over Vicky Kaushal's historical-drama says 'Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai'

Spider Man 4 Tom Holland's film to be released on THIS date RBA

'Spider-Man 4': Tom Holland's film to be released on THIS date

Nargis Fakri marries Tony Beig in a SECRET ceremony in Los Angeles? Read on ATG

Nargis Fakri marries Tony Beig in a SECRET ceremony in Los Angeles? Read on

WWE : Five Shocking Unwritten Rules in the Pro Wrestling Company

WWE: Five Shocking Unwritten Rules in the Pro Wrestling Company

Recent Stories

Chhaava Katrina Kaif, Mahesh Babu REJECTED historical drama? Here's what we know ATG

'Chhaava': Katrina Kaif, Mahesh Babu REJECTED historical drama? Here's what we know

One direction Liam Payne death: Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores MEG

One direction Liam Payne death: Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores

iPhone 16e available for PRE-ORDER now! Check price, storage and other offers gcw

iPhone 16e available for PRE-ORDER now! Check price, storage and other offers

Gold price DROPS on February 22: Check 24k gold rate for TODAY ATG

Gold price DROPS on February 22: Check 24k gold rate for TODAY

Major Crackdown in Manipur: Security forces nab 8 individuals, recover arms and IEDs anr

Major Crackdown in Manipur: Security forces nab 8 individuals, recover arms and IEDs

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Video Icon
Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Video Icon
KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon