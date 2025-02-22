Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani becomes FIRST confirmed contestant

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's first confirmed contender is online sensation Orry (Orhan Awatramani). A formal notification is anticipated. He was on Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs 1.

Orry, alias Orhan Awatramani, a well-known internet celebrity, is apparently the first confirmed contender for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. An formal notification is anticipated. He has previously featured in Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs 1. According to reports, Elvish Yadav, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Siddharth Nigam, Basir Ali, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Isha Singh, and Bhavika Sharma are all expected to join.

Orry, alias Orhan Awatramani, is a well-known internet celebrity who no longer requires an introduction. When questioned about his career, he frequently describes himself as a 'liver' who works on himself. According to sources, Orry is slated to appear on Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 as the first confirmed contender.

While an official confirmation of Orry's participation is expected. According to Vickey Lalwani, "Orry (Orhan Awatramani), a popular Internet personality and fashion stylist, enjoys adventure. Why else would he host a program like Khatron Ke Khiladi? Orry was picked for the forthcoming fifteenth season of the Rohit Shetty-anchored program and has signed on the dotted line. "This is the first official candidate for KKK 15."

According to reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will begin shooting in May of this year and will premiere in June or July.

While an official list of candidates has yet to be revealed, Elvish Yadav, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Siddharth Nigam, Basir Ali, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Isha Singh, and Bhavika Sharma are said to be participating this season.

This will not be Orry's first appearance on a television reality program. He has previously been on Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs 1.

