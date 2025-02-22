One direction Liam Payne death: Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores

One direction member Liam Payne's death was a sudden shock to the entire world, His music was very much celebrated and the case details were under investigation since then. Let's see the fresh update on the charges set on his friend. 

One direction Liam Payne death: Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores
One Direction Liam James Payne, also known as Liam Payne, rose to fame and recognition as a member of One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. After One Direction's success, he started a solo career, releasing successful tracks like "Strip That Down" and "For You.". Liam Payne has gained significant success in the music industry, both as part of One Direction and as a solo artist.

Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31 when he fell down from the 3rd-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, while he was staying there. Liam Payne's autopsy report revealed that he had alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system at the time of his death.

 Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores:

Since Liam's friend Nores was there with him during the time of his death, he was accused of being responsible for the incident. Along with Nores, two of the hotel staff were also accused. Nores responded that he said that he couldn’t have known what happened in the hotel, as he had left the premises 40 to 60 minutes before the incident happened.

The judge recently revealed that Nores has no role in acquiring the drugs and alcohol that Payne took before his death accident. The decision also stated that Nores, a close friend of the singer, could not have prevented his death in any way possible. Nores finally stated that he always knew he was not guilty and was so sure he would be cleared of all charges against him regarding the singer's death.

