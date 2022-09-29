World's first all-electric aircraft ‘Alice’ completes first flight | See photos

First all-electric aircraft Alice took to the skies for the first time on September 28 creating history in the Aviation sector. The world's first all-electric aircraft took off at 7:10 a.m. from Grant County International Airport (MWH) and flied for 8 minutes at an altitude of 3,500 feet.

Countries have been making significant efforts to lower carbon emissions from all forms of transportation. Countries are making every effort to minimise emissions, from expanding the use of electric vehicles such as automobiles and buses to more recently adopting electric aircraft. However, the inaugural flight of Eviation Aircraft's zero-emission "Alice" aircraft marked a significant milestone for the aviation industry. Alice produces no carbon emissions, significantly reduces noise, and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. Also Read | Govt defers implementation of six airbags in passenger cars by one year

Alice, the first all electric aircraft, successfully completed its first flight. It can operate at a top speed of 260 knots. It is available in three variations: the 9-seat commuter, the 6-seat executive cabin, and the eCargo. The maximum load capacity for the passenger version is 1,134 kg, while the eCargo version's maximum load capacity is 1179 kg. These variations may all accommodate two crew members. Also Read | 'Not inside metro': DMRC shares meme on people shooting reels inside coaches

The executive cabin and eCargo variations are identical to the commuter configuration, except for the interior. Alice is propelled by two magni650 electric propulsion units from magniX and also has battery support, GKN wings, and Potez doors. Honeywell is the supplier of the sophisticated fly-by-wire system, flight controls, and avionics. The all-electric Alice can be operated from airports which are not currently used by commercial flights due to noise concerns or restricted operating hours. Eviation Alice will normally fly flights between 150 to 250 miles, with a focus on the commuter and freight segments. Regional US-based carriers Cape Air and Global Crossing Airlines have reportedly placed orders for 75 and 50 Alice aircraft, respectively. On the other side, DHL Express, which has ordered 12 Alice eCargo aircraft, is Eviation's first cargo customer.