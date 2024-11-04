Tata Punch to Tata Tiago: 5 Affordable cars under Rs 6 lakh in India

Explore the best cars under Rs 6 lakh in India, including models from Hyundai, Tata, and Maruti Suzuki. Discover budget-friendly options with key features, prices, and CNG availability to find your perfect post-pandemic ride.

Best Cars Under 6 Lakh

Car demand is surging, especially after the pandemic. Car companies are introducing budget-friendly models. Let's explore some of the best options available.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a great budget car starting at Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It features six airbags and a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine with a CNG option. Safety features include six airbags, an electronic stability program, rear parking sensors with ISOFIX mounts, and hill hold control. Hyundai offers this model with both petrol and CNG engines. The petrol engine delivers 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. On CNG, these figures drop to 68 bhp and 95 Nm. An AMT gearbox is available for the petrol variant.

2. Tata Punch The Tata Punch, starting at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), offers a 1.2-liter engine, 5-speed manual and automatic variants, and a CNG option. The 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 87 horsepower and 115 Nm of torque. It may be paired with either an automated or a five-speed manual gearbox. With only a five-speed manual gearbox, the CNG version generates 72 horsepower and 103 Nm of torque

3. Hyundai Exter The Hyundai Exter, a mini SUV, starts at Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). It's available in 5-speed manual and automatic variants with a CNG option. The Exter’s 1.2-litre petrol engine, which puts out 83 PS and 114 Nm, gets the job done for most scenarios. The Exter manual returns a claimed 19.4 kmpl, while the AMT delivers 19.2 kmpl. And if you opt for the CNG version, it returns 27.1 km/kg.

4. Tata Tiago The Tata Tiago offers good features and safety with a 1.2-liter engine and 5-speed manual and AMT variants, starting at Rs 5.59 lakh.

5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR The Maruti Suzuki WagonR offers 1.0-liter and 1.2-liter petrol engine options and a CNG variant, starting at Rs 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Fuel efficiency is a key selling point of the Wagon R. The petrol engine delivers a claimed mileage of 24.35 km (manual) and 25.19 km (AMT). The CNG engine, on the other hand, offers an impressive claimed mileage of 33.47 km/kg.

