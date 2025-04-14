Tata Punch to Kia Syros: Top 7 cars with 10-inch+ touchscreen displays

Read Full Gallery

This article highlights seven cars available in 2024 that feature large infotainment touchscreens (10 inches or larger). These models from Mahindra, Kia, Skoda, Tata and Citroen offer advanced connectivity and user experience.

Nowadays, the majority of mass-market automakers provide touchscreens that are 10 inches or larger, with 10.25-inch screens being the most popular. We have included seven vehicles featuring huge infotainment screens from automakers including Mahindra, Kia, Skoda and Tata.

1. Citroen C3 All Citroen C3 models, with the exception of the base Live trim, include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, which is the same as the larger Basalt and Aircross SUVs. The device has Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both wireless), and four speakers. The two petrol engine options available for the most economical Citroen vehicle (and the most economical vehicle on our list) are 82 horsepower, 1.2 litre and 110 horsepower, 1.2 litre turbo. These engines may be mated to either an automatic or manual gearbox.

MG Comet EV Price Hiked

2. MG Comet The most reasonably priced electric car on this list with a 10.25-inch infotainment display is the MG Comet. The top-spec Exclusive trim of the MG EV now has four speakers for a better music experience, while the mid-spec Excite model is equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We found problems with the touchscreen freezing or shutting down in our long-term assessment of the Comet. With a stated range of 230 km, the Comet is powered by a 42-hp motor that draws power from a 17.3-kWh battery (ARAI). Also Read | Tata Nexon EV to Tata Curvv EV: Check out best 5 electric SUVs to consider

3. Kia Syros The Kia Syros, which starts with the HTK model, boasts a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen than the majority of automobiles in this market, which have displays that are at least 10 inches in size. The sub-compact SUV also comes equipped with Bluetooth and wireless smartphone connectivity. Notably, the Syros' touchscreen is even bigger than the Seltos' (10.25-inch), although the next generation of small SUVs is probably going to fix that. The diesel Syros has a 1.5-liter engine with 116 horsepower, while the gasoline Syros has a 1.0-liter turbo engine with 120 horsepower. There are two automatic and a manual gearbox available. Also Read | Kia Syros to Tata Curvv: Check out 7 diesel automatic SUVs under Rs 25 lakh

4. Tata Punch Tata Motors debuted a 10.25-inch (formerly 7-inch) LCD in the Punch from the mid-spec Accomplished + and higher models in September 2024. Instead of saving it for the Punch makeover, which is anticipated to debut later in 2025, the Indian manufacturer made a bold move by equipping its SUV with the bigger model that has wireless connectivity for both Android and Apple smartphones. Similar to the Altroz, Tata's smallest SUV has a 1.2-liter petrol engine with 88 horsepower and a 73.5-hp CNG alternative. It also comes with a manual or automatic transmission.

5. Kia Sonet Only the top-of-the-line X-Line model and the GTX+ model directly below it include a 10.25-inch touchscreen with cable connectivity for Apple and Android smartphones among the eight Kia Sonet models. The display offers a wide range of linked functions and is powered by operating software that is comparable to that of the Carens. It's interesting to note that other Sonet variants—aside from HTE and HTE(O)—have wireless smartphone mirroring but a smaller 8-inch touchscreen.

6. Mahindra XUV 3XO All subsequent versions of the XUV 3XO have a 10.25-inch touchscreen, with the exception of the MX1 basic model. Mahindra also introduced eSim-based linked car technology, which provides remote vehicle upgrades, remote ignition and cooling, and more, in addition to wireless smartphone mirroring. During our 3XO study, we observed some slowness in the touchscreen, but the 360-degree camera system offers an excellent quality. Three engine options are available for the 3XO: 117 horsepower 1.5 diesel, 111 horsepower 1.2-liter turbo-petrol, and 131 horsepower 1.2-liter direct injection turbo-petrol. There are choices for AT and AMT in addition to the conventional MT.





Skoda Kylaq

7. Skoda Kylaq The Skoda Kylaq has a 10-inch touchscreen, the smallest in its range, just like its stablemates the Kushaq and Slavia. Although wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available, the speakers' sound quality may be enhanced. Starting with the mid-spec Signature Plus variation, the Czech automaker provides a new colour palette along with an upgraded operating system for the display.

Latest Videos