- Home
- Auto
- Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Which Electric Scooter Should You Buy? Price, Range & Features Compared
Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Which Electric Scooter Should You Buy? Price, Range & Features Compared
In this article, we'll take a detailed look at the price, performance, range, and smart features of two electric scooters: the Bajaj Chetak 3001 and the TVS iQube 2.2 kWh. This will help you buy the best scooter.
Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube
With rising petrol prices, electric scooters are a hit in big cities for office, college, and shopping trips. The Bajaj Chetak 3001 and TVS iQube 2.2 kWh are top contenders, both offering style, smart features, and good range for daily commutes.
Which one is right for the budget?
Price-wise, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is about ₹99,990 (ex-showroom). The TVS iQube 2.2 kWh is a bit cheaper at ₹94,434, making it a great pick for budget buyers. Don't forget to check for state subsidies on EVs to get a better deal.
Who leads in performance?
Chetak 3001 has a 3.2 kWh battery, 127 km range, and 3.5-hour charge time. iQube has a 2.2 kWh battery, 100 km range, and 2.5-hour charge. Chetak is for long rides; iQube is for daily 20-40 km trips. iQube has better pickup with 33 Nm torque vs Chetak's 20 Nm.
Features of Electric Scooters
Chetak 3001 features a digital cluster, Bluetooth, OTA updates, and reverse mode. iQube 2.2 kWh boasts a large TFT display, navigation, call alerts, and USB charging. Go for Chetak for a classic look or iQube if you're a tech lover. Choose based on your needs and budget.