Mahindra BE 6 to Hyundai Creta-Top 5 best electric cars with superfast charging
Let's learn about five electric SUVs with superfast charging that can be charged in just four hours.
Electric Vehicle Craze
The craze for electric vehicles is rapidly growing in the country, which is why electric companies are launching luxury cars in the mid-size SUV range with new features.
Charging Speed
When buying an electric car, a customer often has two or three things in mind. One is the price and range. The second most important thing is the car's charging speed.
Superfast Charging
Learn about five top-selling cars that charge in just four hours. Let's understand more about electric vehicles with superfast charging.
Tata Curvv EV
It has the fastest 7.2kW AC charger. The 45kWh variant takes only 6.5 hours, and the 55kWh variant takes 7.9 hours to fully charge. Plus, the 7.2kW charger is free on all variants.
MG Windsor EV
The Windsor EV, a true mid-size SUV, has a unique look. It comes in 38kWh and 52.9kWh battery options. The 38kW version takes 7 hours to fully charge with a 7.4kW charger.
Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra BE 6 is the most futuristic-looking car. It comes in 59kWh and 79kWh variants. The 59kW version takes 8.7 hours to charge with a 7.2kW charger, while an 11.2kW charger takes 6 hours.
MG ZS EV
The ZS EV is India's first mid-size electric SUV. Its 50.3kWh battery charges in 8.5 to 9 hours with a 7.4kW charger. The company provides the charger and home installation for free.
Hyundai Creta Electric
The Creta Electric has the fastest charging speed. Its 42kWh battery can be fully charged in just four hours with an 11kW charger. However, the 11kW charger is not standard.