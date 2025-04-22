4 5

Image Credit : Freepik

Tata Elxsi Share: Second Report

JP Morgan has also given an 'underweight' rating to Tata Elxsi's stock, reducing the target from Rs 4,500 to Rs 4,400. The brokerage says that the fourth-quarter results have not met expectations for the third consecutive time. Revenue is down 5.3%, with the automotive segment down 9.7% and the media-telecom segment down 6.3%. JP Morgan has cut earnings by 1-2% for FY26-27.