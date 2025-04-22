Tata Elxsi share price target cut? Experts caution on near-term outlook
Tata Stock Warning: The stock market showed gains on Tuesday, with both Sensex and Nifty rising in early trade. However, a stock from the trusted Tata Group has caused concern. Three brokerage firms have issued alert reports regarding this stock.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 11:27 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
15
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Warning Report on Tata Share
Three global brokerage firms, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Bernstein, have issued negative reports on Tata Elxsi Share, a leading design and technology service company. They have lowered the target price for this stock, causing concern for investors.
25
Image Credit : Freepik@clickpiks
Tata Elxsi Share Price
As of 10:30 am on Tuesday, April 22nd, the price of Tata Elxsi share was trading at Rs 5,394.50, up 0.98%. However, the decrease in its target price has raised concerns among investors. Brokerage houses have advised caution due to the company's consistently weak results, declining revenue, and expensive valuation.
35
Image Credit : Freepik@totcmi02
Tata Elxsi Share: First Report
Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on this stock and reduced the target price from Rs 5,400 to Rs 4,660. According to their report, Tata Elxsi performed weakly in F4Q, and improvement is expected from some deals in the auto sector. However, the media segment is still slow. Additionally, the unsupportive macroeconomic environment may also impact the stock.
45
Image Credit : Freepik
Tata Elxsi Share: Second Report
JP Morgan has also given an 'underweight' rating to Tata Elxsi's stock, reducing the target from Rs 4,500 to Rs 4,400. The brokerage says that the fourth-quarter results have not met expectations for the third consecutive time. Revenue is down 5.3%, with the automotive segment down 9.7% and the media-telecom segment down 6.3%. JP Morgan has cut earnings by 1-2% for FY26-27.
55
Image Credit : Freepik@Jubayer69
Tata Elxsi Share: Third Report
Brokerage firm Bernstein has given an 'underperform' rating to this stock, reducing the target price from Rs 4,810 to Rs 4,130. The brokerage reported that the company's weak results and high valuation could continue to put pressure on the stock. Investors should monitor this stock according to their portfolio. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before making any investment.
Top Stories