Maruti's November SALE: Upto Rs 2.18 Lakh Discount on New Cars; Read Details
Maruti Suzuki has announced big offers for its cars for the month of November. These offers are available in various forms like consumer discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits.
Maruti Car Offer
Maruti Suzuki has announced big offers for those looking to buy a car in November. If you're planning to buy a new car and waiting for the right discount, you can save up to ₹2.18 lakh this month.
November Car Discount
Offers are on for all Baleno variants, including MT, AMT, and CNG. MT and CNG models get benefits up to ₹38,000. The AMT model gets up to ₹43,000 off, making this hatchback a hot pick.
2.18 Lakh Discount
Grand Vitara buyers get extra benefits. Discounts up to ₹1,21,500 on Sigma, ₹1,23,000 on Delta, and ₹1,23,000 on Zeta/Alpha models. The strong hybrid gets a max offer of ₹1,73,000.
Jimny Offer
Special offers are on Jimny's Zeta and Alpha models. The Alpha model has a discount of up to ₹83,000. Invicto's Zeta+ and Alpha+ models have huge offers of up to ₹1,93,000 and ₹2,18,000.
Only until November 30
The XL6 SUV has a total offer of up to ₹43,000, including consumer, exchange, and corporate benefits. Per Rushlane, these offers are valid only until November 30. Don't miss out!